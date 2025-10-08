The 'Monster of Avignon' Dominique Pelicot described himself as “the devil” during a court appearance.

Dominique Pelicot, 72, drugged his ex-wife and allowed dozens of men to rape her. Picture: Handout/Getty

By Flaminia Luck

The 'Monster of Avignon' Dominique Pelicot described himself as “the devil” during a court appearance, nine months after he was jailed for 20 years for raping his ex-wife and inviting dozens of strangers to abuse her.

The 72-year-old was found guilty of drugging his ex-wife, Gisèle, also 72, raping her and inviting dozens of men to also abuse her over nearly a decade. He was handed a 20-year jail sentence back in December and will likely die behind bars. In court on Wednesday, Dominique Pelicot - having been brought from jail - apologised to his family. He told the court in tears that he remains in solitary confinement, visited only by his lawyer. His ex-wife attended the hearing alongside her son, Florian, 46. The first time she had seen her ex-husband since he was jailed. Dominique Pelicot claimed Husamettin Dogan, 44, knew Gisele was sedated and came to their home deliberately to abuse her. Dogan insisted he believed she had consented to a sex game where she pretended to be asleep, reported The Independent.

Tuesday was the first time Ms Pelicot had seen her former husband since he was jailed . Picture: Getty

“He had that information from the start,” Dominique Pelicot told Nimes Appeal Court. “They all knew. They all came with the same intention.” In court, Dominique Pelicot rejected Dogan’s argument and stressed that poeple who came to the house to participate in the mass-rape knew what they were doing. He said: “I know what they say, but I know what they did and I know what I did. "I have admitted what I did and I am paying for it.” Asked separately why his wife never suspected that he was drugging her and that she was being abused, Pelicot responded: “I did everything so that she wouldn’t notice. "The person has confidence in you and does not notice the devil.”

Dominique Pelicot will die in jail. Picture: Provided

Gisele Pelicot leaves the court of appeals. Picture: Alamy

During sentencing back in December, daughter Caroline Darian yelled at Dominique Pelicot saying: "You will die alone like a dog and caught out in lies!" Alongside Pelicot, 50 other men were accused of raping Gisèle received sentences - many of which came in as shorter than expected. One of the men, Jean-Pierre Marechal, has also been found guilty of raping his own wife with the help of Pelicot.

Feminist march against sexist and sexual violence in France displaying sign of Gisele Pelicot. Picture: Getty