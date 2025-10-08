Monster of Avignon Dominique Pelicot describes himself as ‘the devil’ in teary court appearance
The 'Monster of Avignon' Dominique Pelicot described himself as “the devil” during a court appearance.
The 'Monster of Avignon' Dominique Pelicot described himself as “the devil” during a court appearance, nine months after he was jailed for 20 years for raping his ex-wife and inviting dozens of strangers to abuse her.
The 72-year-old was found guilty of drugging his ex-wife, Gisèle, also 72, raping her and inviting dozens of men to also abuse her over nearly a decade.
He was handed a 20-year jail sentence back in December and will likely die behind bars.
In court on Wednesday, Dominique Pelicot - having been brought from jail - apologised to his family.
He told the court in tears that he remains in solitary confinement, visited only by his lawyer.
His ex-wife attended the hearing alongside her son, Florian, 46. The first time she had seen her ex-husband since he was jailed.
Dominique Pelicot claimed Husamettin Dogan, 44, knew Gisele was sedated and came to their home deliberately to abuse her.
Dogan insisted he believed she had consented to a sex game where she pretended to be asleep, reported The Independent.
“He had that information from the start,” Dominique Pelicot told Nimes Appeal Court.
“They all knew. They all came with the same intention.”
In court, Dominique Pelicot rejected Dogan’s argument and stressed that poeple who came to the house to participate in the mass-rape knew what they were doing.
He said: “I know what they say, but I know what they did and I know what I did.
"I have admitted what I did and I am paying for it.”
Asked separately why his wife never suspected that he was drugging her and that she was being abused, Pelicot responded: “I did everything so that she wouldn’t notice.
"The person has confidence in you and does not notice the devil.”
On Wednesday, Ms Pelicot gave her own evidence, saying she never gave her consent to Dogan.
“At what moment did I give you my consent?” Ms Pelicot asked, confronting Dogan. “Never.”
“Take responsibility for your actions and stop hiding behind your cowardice,” she said.
During sentencing back in December, daughter Caroline Darian yelled at Dominique Pelicot saying: "You will die alone like a dog and caught out in lies!"
Alongside Pelicot, 50 other men were accused of raping Gisèle received sentences - many of which came in as shorter than expected.
One of the men, Jean-Pierre Marechal, has also been found guilty of raping his own wife with the help of Pelicot.
The ordeal inflicted over nearly a decade on Gisèle Pelicot in what she thought was a loving marriage, and her courage during the trial has transformed the retired power company worker into a feminist hero of the nation.
The scandal rocked France, bringing sexual violence against women into the spotlight and inspiring rallies in support of Gisèle Pelicot nationwide.
Gisèle's trial galvanised campaigners against sexual violence and spurred calls for tougher measures to stamp out rape culture.
Campaigners against sexual violence were hoping for exemplary prison terms and view the trial as a possible turning point in the fight against rape culture and the use of drugs to subdue victims.