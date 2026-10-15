Don Black’s From The Heart Review: a magical evening
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It’s a collection of tunes from the iconic lyricist Don Black.
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You probably know the name, Don Black. If you don’t, you’ve definitely heard his work. His fingerprints are all over almost every iconic song in the last 60 years.
Here are just a few of his successes: Diamonds Are Forever, Ben and Born Free. Now you’ve heard of him.
The West End show, only running for a short time, includes all of these hits (and more) performed by a cast of hugely talented West End and Broadway stars.
People of my age will know Clive Rowe from his role as Duke in Tracy Beaker, but he’s been on stage for centuries. As has the hilarious Caroline O’Connor.
They’re joined on stage by soap star Shona McGarty (who even sings the Eastenders theme tune), Michael Xavier and Frances Mayli McCann, best known for her depiction of Daisy in Great Gatsby.
As it’s only a short run, there’s a special guest each night. I was treated to Michael Ball performing Love Changes Everything.
There’s no story - instead, the artists take turns performing Don’s biggest tunes on a stripped-back stage. As Don tells us in the show, each song is a self-contained story: some funny, some emotional and all entertaining.
Don tells us in the show that he’s never had a long bucket list, but he’s always wanted to put on a production like this. The show clearly means a lot to him and has been produced by his son.
It’s not a showstopping West End spectacular. Instead, it’s a laid-back listen to some of the greatest songs ever written. What’s not to like?
Don Black’s From The Heart runs at the Garrick Theatre until October 18.