You probably know the name, Don Black. If you don’t, you’ve definitely heard his work. His fingerprints are all over almost every iconic song in the last 60 years.

Here are just a few of his successes: Diamonds Are Forever, Ben and Born Free. Now you’ve heard of him.

The West End show, only running for a short time, includes all of these hits (and more) performed by a cast of hugely talented West End and Broadway stars.

People of my age will know Clive Rowe from his role as Duke in Tracy Beaker, but he’s been on stage for centuries. As has the hilarious Caroline O’Connor.