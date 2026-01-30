Former CNN anchor Don Lemon has been arrested on federal charges in conenction with his presence at an anti-ICE protest.

Lemon was arrested on Thursday after he entered a local church in St. Paul, Minnesota, on January 18 to report on a demonstration in which protesters unhappy with Donald Trump's immigration crackdown disrupted a church service.

Activists had entered the building to voice their opposition to one of the pastors, who was working with local ICE officers.

Read more: Trump says deal struck with Democrats to avoid government shutdown over ICE reforms

Read more: Ghislaine Maxwell claims prosecutors shielded Epstein's friends with 'secret settlements'