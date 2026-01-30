Former CNN anchor Don Lemon arrested after reporting on anti-ICE protest
Lemon was arrested on Thursday after he entered a local church in St. Paul, Minnesota, on January 18 to report on a demonstration in which protesters unhappy with Donald Trump's immigration crackdown disrupted a church service.
Former CNN anchor Don Lemon has been arrested on federal charges in conenction with his presence at an anti-ICE protest.
Activists had entered the building to voice their opposition to one of the pastors, who was working with local ICE officers.
Lemon says he was observing the protest as a journalist conducting reporting.
According to his attorney, Abbe Lowell, the broadcaster was taken into custody by federal agents in Los Angeles while covering the Grammy Awards.
The Justice Department initially tried to bring a case against him last week, but it was refused by a federal judge.
Speaking after his arrest, Lowell said: "Instead of investigating the federal agents who killed two peaceful Minnesota protesters, the Trump Justice Department is devoting its time, attention and resources to this arrest, and that is the real indictment of wrongdoing in this case."
It was not immediately clear what the charges were against Lemon.