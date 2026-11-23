US rapper Don Toliver postpones London arena show after ‘unknown substance’ sparks Manchester gig evacuation
Don Toliver's gig at the Co-op Live arena descended into chaos on Sunday night, with emergency services swarming the scene
Don Toliver’s show at the O2 in London on Monday has been rescheduled after an “unknown substance” was let off in the crowd during the rapper’s concert at Manchester’s Co-op Live arena.
Listen to this article
American rapper Don Toliver's show at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester descended into chaos on Sunday after an "unknown substance" was released into the crowd.
The venue was evacuated and a major incident declared, with concertgoers describing a “horrible smell”, which police initially believed to be tear gas.
The show at the London venue has been postponed following production delays as a result, promoters said.
A representative for the venue said in a statement: “Due to production delays following last night’s show at Co-op Live in Manchester, tonight’s Don Toliver concert at The O2 is rescheduled to December 15. All tickets for tonight’s show at The O2 will be valid for December 15.
“We are sorry to everyone affected by last night’s events in Manchester and full refunds for that show will be automatically processed to ticket holders.”
Read more: 'No one checked a single bag': Questions raised over security after thousands evacuated from gig at Manchester Co-op arena
Read more: Thousands of concert-goers evacuated from US rapper's Manchester show after 'unknown substance' released in crowd
The rapper's show was curtailed halfway through on Sunday night, with footage on social media showing clouds of smoke clearing the middle of the gathered attendees.
Police declared a major incident shortly after 10pm, with people seen leaving the venue coughing and covering their mouths.
One person was taken to hospital, and more than 50 people were treated on the site as several presented with eye and respiratory symptoms, the North West Ambulance Service said.
The service is urging those who attended the event and have since noticed side effects or become ill to seek medical advice.
Greater Manchester Police said in a statement: "Our declaration of a major incident has allowed us to ensure emergency services and partner agencies can work together quickly and effectively to coordinate a safe response.
"We will now begin to fully understand what this substance was and how this incident came about."
The force confirmed more than 12,000 revellers were safely evacuated from the venue.
Reports emerged last night suggesting that a concert-goer let off the substance, triggering a stampede inside the new arena, the biggest in the country.