Don Toliver’s show at the O2 in London on Monday has been rescheduled after an “unknown substance” was let off in the crowd during the rapper’s concert at Manchester’s Co-op Live arena.

American rapper Don Toliver's show at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester descended into chaos on Sunday after an "unknown substance" was released into the crowd.

The venue was evacuated and a major incident declared, with concertgoers describing a “horrible smell”, which police initially believed to be tear gas.

The show at the London venue has been postponed following production delays as a result, promoters said.

A representative for the venue said in a statement: “Due to production delays following last night’s show at Co-op Live in Manchester, tonight’s Don Toliver concert at The O2 is rescheduled to December 15. All tickets for tonight’s show at The O2 will be valid for December 15.

“We are sorry to everyone affected by last night’s events in Manchester and full refunds for that show will be automatically processed to ticket holders.”

Read more: 'No one checked a single bag': Questions raised over security after thousands evacuated from gig at Manchester Co-op arena

Read more: Thousands of concert-goers evacuated from US rapper's Manchester show after 'unknown substance' released in crowd