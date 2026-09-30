Sussex Police officers Pc Stephen Smith and Pc Rachel Comotto are facing allegations of gross misconduct that they used inappropriate force against a single-leg amputee in a care home

PC Rachel Comotto (pictured) has apologised to the family of Donald Burgess for the joke. Picture: PA

By StephenRigley

A police officer who tasered a 92-year-old wheelchair user in a care home has admitted “it doesn’t look good” that she made a joke over it on Facebook hours later, a misconduct hearing has heard.

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Sussex Police officers Pc Stephen Smith and Pc Rachel Comotto are facing allegations of gross misconduct that they used inappropriate force against single-leg amputee Donald Burgess at Park Beck care home in St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex, in June 2022. Pc Comotto is also facing an allegation of posting inappropriate comments over the incident on Facebook and told a misconduct hearing it was not intended to be disrespectful to Mr Burgess.

The police officers Tasered Mr Burgess. An inquest ruled this may have contributed to his death. Picture: Office for Police Conduct

Read More: Police officer who Tasered 92-year-old with dementia 'could have contributed to pensioner's death,' inquest hears Read More: Moment Army Officer attacker is tasered and arrested outside his home after Chatham stabbing Proceedings at Sussex Police headquarters heard that Pc Comotto replied to a Facebook comment to someone else which read: “Happy birthday, the care home is getting closer and closer” with wink and laugh emojis. Pc Comotto replied to them: “We all know what happens in care homes”, ending with a lightning bolt emoji. The person then responded: “I think you’ll be banned from going to any care homes in future, all he wanted to do was butter his bread” followed by two laughing emojis. Giving evidence at misconduct proceedings on Wednesday, Pc Comotto accepted writing the comment and that it was on the day of the care home incident. She said this was after colleagues were joking at her expense for firing her taser in a care home, which had spread throughout the office about a couple of hours before she wrote the Facebook comment. Her colleagues did not know any information about Mr Burgess, she added. “I’d like to clarify no humour was directed at Mr Burgess, it was a continuation of the joke I was subject to or the butt of,” she said. “With hindsight, without context it doesn’t look good, I appreciate that. I want to extend my apologies to the family.” Both officers were cleared of assault of Mr Burgess following a trial at Southwark Crown Court last year. Mr Burgess was taken to hospital after the incident and later contracted Covid. He died 22 days later aged 93.

Mr Burgess was hit on the arm with a police baton by PC Smith (pictured left) who then sprayed almost a whole can of pepper spray into his face. Picture: PA