The $10 billion defamation lawsuit brought against the BBC by US President Donald Trump has been set for trial in February 2027, a Florida judge has ordered.

The US president filed the lawsuit against the BBC in December, accusing the national broadcaster of defamation after the BBC's Panorama doctored footage of one of his speeches.

The way the speech was edited made it appear he directed supporters to storm the US Capitol.

Floriday District Judge Roy Altman denied the BBC's application to stay the merits-based discovery phase, when both sides can obtain evidence from other parties in the lawsuit, documents show.

He has ordered that a two-week trial be set for February 15 2027.

Read more: US-UK ‘special relationship’ allowed Taylor Swift tour to continue in face of terror threat, ambassador tells LBC

Read more: Killer behind Canadian school shooting pictured for first time since gunning down eight and injuring dozens

The order, made on February 11, states: "This matter is set for trial during the Court's two-week trial calendar beginning February 15, 2027.

"Counsel for all parties shall also appear at a calendar call at 1:45 p.m. on February 9, 2027.

"Unless instructed otherwise by subsequent order, the trial and all other proceedings in this case shall be conducted in Courtroom 12-4 at the Wilkie D. Ferguson, Jr. U.S. Courthouse, 400 N. Miami Avenue, Miami, Florida 33128."

Panorama faced criticism late last year over an episode broadcast in 2024 for appearing to give the impression the US president had encouraged his supporters to storm the Capitol building in 2021.

In the episode, a clip from Mr Trump's speech on January 6 2021 was spliced to show him saying: "We're going to walk down to the Capitol... and I'll be there with you. And we fight. We fight like hell."

The BBC previously filed a motion to dismiss, claiming the Florida court lacks "personal jurisdiction" over the corporation, the court venue is "improper" and that Mr Trump has "failed to state a claim", according to court documents.

The corporation argued that it did not create, produce or broadcast the documentary in Florida and that Mr Trump's claim that the documentary was available in the US on streaming service BritBox is not true.

A BBC spokesperson said: "As we have made clear previously, we will be defending this case.

"We are not going to make further comment on ongoing legal proceedings."