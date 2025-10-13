It’s the day that many of us thought would never happen.

Families reunited in Israel and Gaza alike, jubilant celebrations in Tel Aviv, and a lengthy address from President Trump in the Israeli parliament, on his victory lap of the Middle East.

Whatever you think of him, the man deserves his moment. You may think he’s the Messiah or you may think he’s just, well, very naughty.. but Donald Trump has achieved something nobody had before.

We all know of the obstacles ahead – Hamas, armed again, fanning out across Gaza, insisting they won’t go away and searching for traitors.

Then there are the Israeli hardliners who really don’t want any kind of peace.

Then there’s the cost of rebuilding an apocalyptic landscape.

But tonight, when all of the 20 still living Israeli hostages and around 1900 Palestinian prisoners have been released, after a day when Benjamin Netanyahu says that he is committed to this peace, it would be a bit small, a bit mean-minded to scrabble around searching for the howevers, the on-the-other hands, the yes-buts.

No. This is a really good day, Perhaps, genuinely an historic one.

If it was possible to end that grim war in Northern Ireland, to end the slaughter in the Balkans, it’s possible to end this unspeakable war too.

