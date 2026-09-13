Donald Trump has dismissed suggestions that artificial intelligence research needs to be slowed down - after a former employee at a top AI company said that the new tech could kill all humans by 2030. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Donald Trump has dismissed suggestions that artificial intelligence research needs to be slowed down - after a former employee at a top AI company said that the new tech could kill all humans by 2030.

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Speaking on a trip to Ireland, the President said that: "You have a lot of very negative forces that are bringing it up that shouldn't be bringing it up and they're bringing up things that won't happen." He was responding to a reporter question around the testimony of Jacob Coxon, who said "there is a strong chance that we could all die in the immediate future". After top AI CEOs agreed on the need for a slowdown, Trump dashed the suggestion of regulation. Read More: Anthropic CEO calls for AI companies to slow down development Read More: AI offers ‘huge advantages’ for humanity, Angela Rayner tells LBC

Trump made the comments while on a trip to the Republic of Ireland. Picture: Alamy

He told journalists: "We're leading China on AI... and, frankly, I want to keep it that way because whoever wins AI, wins." Trump's dampener came after Elon Musk and Sam Altman backed calls for tougher safeguards around artificial intelligence. The high-profile CEOs followed Anthropic boss Dario Amodei's warning that the technology is developing at a pace that could outstrip efforts to keep it under control. The Anthropic boss set out a three-step framework designed to “pace” the development of frontier AI systems. It includes giving independent evaluators permanent, employee-level access to leading AI companies’ systems; co-ordination between firms in democratic countries on shared safety standards; and international co-operation on the risks posed by increasingly capable AI.