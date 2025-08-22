A US federal judge has given the US President 60 days to bring the site’s operations to a close after it was deemed to be causing severe environmental damage to the Florida Everglades - a Unesco World Heritage Site.

In an 82-page ruling, district court judge Kathleen Williams said no more detainees can held at the centre.

The ruling also blocked any new construction work or expansion at the facility, and ordered a shutdown of "all generators, gas, sewage, and other waste receptors", severely impacting the site’s capacity to operate.

“This order does nothing more than uphold the basic requirements of legislation designed to fulfil those promises, " Ms Williams said.

The preliminary injunction temporarily limits operations at the site while a lawsuit brought by environmental groups against it is heard.

