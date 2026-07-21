A former senior adviser to Donald Trump has warned the US President could be heading for a "rocky relationship" with Britain's new Prime Minister, describing the Labour leader as "as far as you can be from the Donald Trump of England."

"One of the things I found especially disturbing is that instead of embracing the policies that worked under Margaret Thatcher, he actually said we have to move away from Thatcher policies."

"Trump and most Americans are disappointed. You have nine or ten failed prime ministers in a row, and it looks like Burnham is just repeating the mistakes.

Stephen Moore, who advised Trump's presidential campaign on economic policy, told LBC there was growing concern in the United States over the direction of Britain's new government.

"It might be a rocky relationship. Let's put it this way: Burnham is as far as you can be from a Donald Trump of England."

"Trump wants allies in the Trumpian agenda of lower taxes, energy deregulation, anti-big government, and Burnham is almost on the opposite side of all those things.

He has also pledged to prioritise tackling the cost-of-living crisis while refusing to rule out higher taxes on the wealthiest.

The criticism comes after Burnham used his first days in office to set out an economic agenda focused on tackling the cost-of-living crisis, boosting public investment in industry, and driving growth through greater regional investment and devolution.

Moore also dismissed Britain's approach to climate and energy policy, urging ministers to expand oil and gas production in the North Sea instead of restricting new drilling.

The Prime Minister has so far resisted calls to commit to a major expansion of North Sea oil and gas drilling, despite mounting pressure from Trump to increase domestic energy production as part of a wider drive for economic growth.

"This is an asset that's worth a lot. To pretend Britain can do anything about the temperature of the planet is frankly insane.

"Britain should do what the United States has done: drill, drill, drill. The United States is now an oil and gas superpower. Britain could be too, and not using that resource seems economically nonsensical."

Moore advised Trump on economic policy during his 2016 presidential campaign and later helped shape the administration’s tax-cut agenda, including supporting the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which was passed by Congress.

The economist was equally critical of Britain’s commitment to net zero, claiming attitudes in the United States had shifted dramatically.

The Prime Minister has pledged to keep Britain on track for its legally binding targets, arguing the shift to clean energy can lower bills, create jobs and boost growth.

His comments come as Burnham faces scrutiny over his climate agenda after appointing long-time net zero advocate Ed Miliband as Foreign Secretary.

When questioned on whether Miliband’s climate record could make it harder for him to strike a deal with President Trump, Moore said: “Yes. Almost every major bank and financial institution has discarded net zero. It's a lunatic idea.

"The idea that Britain can be an industrial powerhouse using windmills strikes a lot of Americans as being a very naive idea. It's pretty clear that the agenda being laid out by this new administration is running in exactly the wrong direction."

Burnham and President Trump spoke by phone shortly after the Prime Minister entered Downing Street earlier this week. In a post on Truth Social, Trump described the conversation as "very good", saying they discussed trade, defence and the wider UK-US relationship.

Burnham also invited the President to visit Manchester, with the two leaders expected to meet in person in the future.

Asked what role Trump could play in the relationship, Moore said Burnham should look to the President as a “big brother.”

"The United States has found the formula for success. We have the best stock market in the world. We've created more jobs than any other country. The US economy has been the powerhouse of the world.

"Britain should be taking advice from Trump. It sounds like [Burnham’s] turning his nose up at the Trump administration. I don't think that's a very good look for Britain."

Moore also said Reform UK leader Nigel Farage offered a more promising political vision.

"Right now, as we look at it, the only future for Britain is two words: Nigel Farage."

The comments come as Burnham has said he will seek a more constructive relationship with President Trump than his predecessor, Sir Keir Starmer. Speaking ahead of entering Downing Street, he said: "I’ll just meet him where he’s at."

The government has been approached for a response.