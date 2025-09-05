Donald Trump and Elon Musk rumoured 'friends again' after Twitter exchange
Elon Musk and Donald Trump are rumoured to be on good terms again after the tech mogul commented on the US President's X post.
Elon Musk commented a series of emojis on Donald Trump's X post, sparking rumours the pair could be on cordial terms.
The US President posted an AI-generated video of himself shaking hands with the man in the 'Cracker Barrel' logo.
Elon Musk commented with a laughing emoji and the fire emoji.
Back in June, the pair fell out in a bitter rift after Musk condemned the president's so-called "Big Beautiful Bill" before Mr Trump hit back on Thursday in the Oval Office, saying he was "very disappointed in Musk".
Then, in a huge escalation, Mr Musk claimed Mr Trump was "in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!"
Musk then apologised, writing: "I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far."
🔥😂— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 4, 2025
Cracker Barrel, an American chain of restaurants, tried to modernise its logo by removing the man, known as 'Uncle Hershel'.
A wave of public outrage followed, as the brand was accused of removing the tradition from the logo. Just a week later they reversed the logo back to the original.
Mr Trump even waded in, writing on Truth Social: "Congratulations ‘Cracker Barrel’ on changing your logo back to what it was. All of your fans very much appreciate it.
"Make lots of money and, most importantly, make your customers happy again!"
September 4, 2025
This comes as Mr Trump reportedly snubbed Mr Musk by leaving him out of a White House tech summit on Thursday.
The President reportedly dined with top Silicon Valley executives, including Apple’s Tim Cook, Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, and OpenAI’s Sam Altman.
The dinner followed an artificial intelligence event, hosted by First Lady Melania Trump.
Advanced Micro Devices CEO Lisa Su, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella were also reported to attend.