Elon Musk and Donald Trump are rumoured to be on good terms again after the tech mogul commented on the US President's X post.

Elon Musk commented a series of emojis on Donald Trump's X post, sparking rumours the pair could be on cordial terms.

The US President posted an AI-generated video of himself shaking hands with the man in the 'Cracker Barrel' logo.

Elon Musk commented with a laughing emoji and the fire emoji.

Back in June, the pair fell out in a bitter rift after Musk condemned the president's so-called "Big Beautiful Bill" before Mr Trump hit back on Thursday in the Oval Office, saying he was "very disappointed in Musk".

Then, in a huge escalation, Mr Musk claimed Mr Trump was "in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!"

Musk then apologised, writing: "I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far."

