Trump has backed Andrew Cuomo to become the next mayor of New York City. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Donald Trump has backed independent candidate Andrew Cuomo to become the next Mayor of New York City as voters head to the polls today.

The president urged New Yorkers to vote for the city's former governor, saying they “really have no choice”. "He is capable of it, Mamdani is not," Mr Trump added in a Truth Social post. But Mr Cuomo, a frequent Trump critic, has appeared to distance himself from the president amid his electoral battle with left-wing candidate Zohran Mamdani. "He's not endorsing me. He's opposing Mamdani," he said. It comes after Mr Trump threatened to cut federal funds to New York “if Communist Candidate Zohran Mamdani wins the Election for Mayor of New York City”. “It is highly unlikely that I will be contributing Federal Funds, other than the very minimum as required, to my beloved first home. I don’t want to send, as President, good money after bad," Mr Trump warned. Read more: New York Mayoral candidates clash in televised debate overnight Read more: Zohran Mamdani has found a new way of campaigning: making voters smile, writes Andy Coulson

Democratic New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is leading the opinion polls. Picture: Getty