The 22nd Amendment of the US Constitution states that no one may be elected to the US presidency for a third term.

"Maybe I'll be here in 32, too. I don't know. Maybe I will. But I'm going to be here in 28. And I'll tell you, I say, that's great, because I'm going to be there.". Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Donald Trump has raised questions about his future after appearing to suggest he might still be in power in 2032.

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Mr Trump appeared to hint at an extended leadership while addressing the US Coast Guard Academy's 145th graduating class at Cadet Memorial Field. President Trump said the US has ordered 11 icebreaker ships, and is working with Finland to learn everything they can to eventually build the ships itself. He said: "We're making, right now, currently under construction, we have 11. Beautiful. "And I said, 'Come on, when's the first one coming?' They said, 'In 28'. I said, 'I'm going to be here in 28'. "Maybe I'll be here in 32, too. I don't know. Maybe I will. But I'm going to be here in 28. And I'll tell you, I say, that's great, because I'm going to be there." Read more: Trump mobile phone finally released - but handset is no longer 'Made in the USA' and comes with glaring glitch Read more: 'Old friends' Xi and Putin to meet in Beijing 'for tea' after Trump visit

Trump tells Coast Guard Cadets that he may illegally still be president in 2032.



"I said come on when's the first one coming? They said in '28. I said I'm gonna be here in '28 maybe I'll be here in '32 too."



There is absolutely no excuse for this. This is about as unAmerican… pic.twitter.com/tzhq2mz4Zo — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) May 20, 2026

Mr Trump began his second term in 2025, meaning that, under rules restricting presidents to just two terms, he will pass the baton to someone else in 2029 at the latest. However, he has repeatedly made suggestions that he may remain in power beyond the end of his second term - an idea that some of his fans have backed. In October, Mr Trump announced he "would love" a third presidential term, but ruled out running for vice-president. Mr Trump said that while he would "be allowed" to run for vice-president, he had no plans to do so. He said: “I wouldn’t do that. I think it’s too cute. Yeah, I would rule that out because it’s too cute. I think the people wouldn’t like that … It’s not – it wouldn’t be right." Talking about the possibility of a third term, Mr Trump said he would "love to do it". He said: "I haven't really thought about it. We have some very good people, as you know, but I have the best poll numbers I've ever had."

Hat with the slogan 'TRUMP 2028' supporting US President Donald Trump's bid to have a third term. Picture: Getty