Trump was welcomed by China's Vice President Han Zheng as he stepped off Air Force One.

Donald Trump arrives in China for crunch summit with Xi Jinping. Picture: Reuters

By Ella Bennett

US President Donald Trump has arrived in Beijing ahead of a crunch summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

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Trump said late on Tuesday he will ask Chinese President Xi to "open up" China during his meeting with the leader. The pair will hold their first face-to-face talks in more than six months as they try to stabilise ties strained by trade, the Iran war and other disagreements. The CEOs accompanying Trump are drawn mainly from companies seeking to resolve business issues with China, such as Nvidia, which has struggled to get regulatory permission to sell its powerful H200 artificial intelligence chips there. Trump asked Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at the last minute to join the trip, said a source familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity, and he was spotted boarding Air Force One during a refuelling stop in Alaska en route to Beijing. Read more: Trump's 'Golden Dome' missile system will cost $1.2 trillion and 'would not stop all-out attack' Read more: Trump to ask Xi Jinping to 'open up' China on state visit, as he seeks to maintain trade war truce

President Donald Trump walks to his motorcade as he is greeted by Chinese officials at Beijing Capital International Airport on May 13, 2026 in Beijin. Picture: Getty

Trump presents SpaceX, Twitter and electric car maker Tesla CEO Elon Musk to China's Vice President Han Zheng. Picture: Getty

Trump shared a post on Truth Social listing the important figures joining him on his trip. He wrote: "It is an Honor to have Jensen, Elon, Tim Apple, Larry Fink, Stephen Schwarzmann, Kelly Ortberg (Boeing), Brian Sikes (Cargill), Jane Fraser (Citi), Larry Culp (GE Aerospace), David Solomon (Goldman Sachs), Sanjay Mehrotra (Micron), Cristiano Amon (Qualcomm), and many others journeying to the Great Country of China where I will be asking President Xi, a Leader of extraordinary distinction, to 'open up' China so that these brilliant people can work their magic, and help bring the People’s Republic to an even higher level." He added: "In fact, I promise, that when we are together, which will be in a matter of hours, I will make that my very first request. I have never seen or heard of any idea that would be more beneficial to our incredible Countries!" Asked about Trump's post, Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry, said Beijing stands ready to "expand cooperation, manage differences and inject more stability and certainty into the turbulent world". As Trump prepared for the pomp-filled occasion, his trade negotiator Scott Bessent wrapped up three hours of preparatory talks with Chinese officials in South Korea. China's official Xinhua news agency described them as "candid, in-depth and constructive", but officials did not offer any detailed summary.

Eric and Lara Trump and SpaceX, Twitter and electric car maker Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Picture: Getty

Chinese youth join officials to welcome U.S. President Donald Trump. Picture: Getty