Donald Trump brands European leaders 'weak' in explosive rant as he demands Zelenskyy 'gets his act together'
The US president said Europe is "decaying" due to mass migration as he accused leaders of "not knowing what to do"
Donald Trump has branded European leaders “weak” in an explosive attack on the United States’ closest allies.
Speaking in a wide-ranging interview, the US President said mass migration has caused Europe to “decay” as he blamed the continent’s leaders for failing to end the war in Ukraine.
“I think they are weak,” Mr Trump told POLITICO.
“But I also think that they want to be so politically correct.”
“I think they don’t know what to do. Europe doesn’t know what to do.”
The US President accused European leaders of “talking too much” and failing to deliver on the war in Ukraine, as he demanded Volodymyr Zelenskyy “get his act together.”
“Frankly, it wouldn’t have happened if I had been president—and it didn’t happen during my four years in office,” he said, echoing a point he has made on numerous occasions.
“I think if I weren’t president, we would have had World War III.”
He said Russia was in a “much better” position than Ukraine, as he accused Mr Zelenskyy of using the war to prevent elections taking place in Ukraine.
“They’re using the war as an excuse not to hold an election,” he said.
“But they haven’t had an election in a long time. They talk about a democracy, but at some point, it ceases to be one.”
The US president went on to renew his attacks on London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan, with whom he has a long-running feud.
He said: “I mean, look at… your mayor of London. He’s a disaster. He’s a disaster
“He’s got a totally different ideology of what he’s supposed to have. And he gets elected because so many people have come in.”
The president added: “He’s a horrible mayor. He’s an incompetent mayor, but he’s a horrible, vicious, disgusting mayor. I think he’s done a terrible job. London’s a different place.”
In a final, stark warning to European leaders, Mr Trump said the US could cut its ties with Europe if countries fail to match his ideology.
Mr Trump said they would have to “change their ideology, obviously, because the people coming in have a totally different ideology.”
The US leader’s remarks broadly echo rhetoric included in America’s new national security strategy, which questioned whether some European nations could remain “reliable allies” long-term.
The 33-page document also defined Washington’s policy on Europe as one of “cultivating resistance” to the “current trajectory” of countries on the continent.
It comes at a critical juncture in the war in Ukraine as sticking points remain in US-led efforts to broker a truce.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday reiterated his opposition to ceding any territory, resisting US pressure for a compromise with Russia as he continues to rally European support for Kyiv.
In his interview, Mr Trump again suggested the Ukrainian leader accept the American proposal to hand over land to Russia and argued Moscow retained the “upper hand”.
Downing Street denied it was failing to stand up for the London Mayor after declining to criticise the president’s attack on Sir Sadiq on Tuesday.
“The Prime Minister has a strong relationship with the US president and a strong relationship with the Mayor of London and on both is committed to working together to deliver stronger outcomes for the British people right across the country,” a No 10 spokesman said.
Asked by journalists why Downing Street would not defend the mayor against the remarks, he said: “I don’t accept that. As I’ve said, the Prime Minister has a strong relationship with the Mayor of London.”
No 10 refused to say whether the Prime Minister agreed with the president’s characterisation of Europe but insisted the Government was determined to “return control of the asylum system”.
Asked whether a determination to preserve the transatlantic relationship meant the president could say whatever he wanted to about Britain, the spokesman said: “I don’t think that’s a fair interpretation of this conversation.
“I think as I’ve set out, the US is our closest partner on trade and security. You’ve seen the strengths of that relationship and the positive outcomes that has had for the British people.”
Sir Sadiq did not immediately respond to Mr Trump’s remarks.