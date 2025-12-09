The US president said Europe is "decaying" due to mass migration as he accused leaders of "not knowing what to do"

US President Donald Trump has branded European leaders "weak.". Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Donald Trump has branded European leaders “weak” in an explosive attack on the United States’ closest allies.

Speaking in a wide-ranging interview, the US President said mass migration has caused Europe to "decay" as he blamed the continent's leaders for failing to end the war in Ukraine. "I think they are weak," Mr Trump told POLITICO. "But I also think that they want to be so politically correct."

Trump Meets With Ukrainian President Zelenskyy At The White House. Picture: Getty

“I think they don’t know what to do. Europe doesn’t know what to do.” The US President accused European leaders of “talking too much” and failing to deliver on the war in Ukraine, as he demanded Volodymyr Zelenskyy “get his act together.” “Frankly, it wouldn’t have happened if I had been president—and it didn’t happen during my four years in office,” he said, echoing a point he has made on numerous occasions. “I think if I weren’t president, we would have had World War III.” He said Russia was in a “much better” position than Ukraine, as he accused Mr Zelenskyy of using the war to prevent elections taking place in Ukraine. “They’re using the war as an excuse not to hold an election,” he said. “But they haven’t had an election in a long time. They talk about a democracy, but at some point, it ceases to be one.” The US president went on to renew his attacks on London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan, with whom he has a long-running feud. He said: “I mean, look at… your mayor of London. He’s a disaster. He’s a disaster “He’s got a totally different ideology of what he’s supposed to have. And he gets elected because so many people have come in.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan speaks to media at New Scotland Yard. Picture: Alamy

The president added: “He’s a horrible mayor. He’s an incompetent mayor, but he’s a horrible, vicious, disgusting mayor. I think he’s done a terrible job. London’s a different place.” In a final, stark warning to European leaders, Mr Trump said the US could cut its ties with Europe if countries fail to match his ideology. Mr Trump said they would have to “change their ideology, obviously, because the people coming in have a totally different ideology.” The US leader’s remarks broadly echo rhetoric included in America’s new national security strategy, which questioned whether some European nations could remain “reliable allies” long-term.

President Trump Hosts Ukrainian President Zelensky At The White House. Picture: Getty