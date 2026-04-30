Donald Trump calls for Jimmy Kimmel to be fired in latest broadside warning 'it better be soon'
Mr Kimmel joked the first lady looked like an "expectant widow" days before a gunman attempted to storm the White House Correspondents’ Dinner
Donald Trump has called for ABC to sack Jimmy Kimmel in a blistering attack against the presenter posted to Truth Social.
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The US President made the demand on his social media platform Truth Social after previously urging the network to "immediately fire" the presenter of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday.
His comments come after Mr Kimmel made a joke about the US First Lady Melania Trump looking like an "expectant widow" in a skit about the White House Correspondents Dinner.
Days later, a gunman attempted to storm the event.
In his latest broadside, Mr Trump wrote: “When is ABC Fake News Network firing seriously unfunny Jimmy Kimmel, who incompetently presides over one of the Lowest Rated shows on Television? People are angry. It better be soon!!!”
Mrs Trump called Mr Kimmel a "coward" on X and said: “His monologue about my family isn’t comedy – his words are corrosive and deepen the political sickness within America.”
The US President's renewed call for the presenter to be dismissed came hours before he said goodbye to the King and Queen before they head home after a state visit to America.
Mr Kimmel later said the sketch was a gentle taunt and that he was not calling for the assassination of the President.
“I agree that hateful and violent rhetoric is something we should reject,” he said on Monday.
“I do, and I think a great place to start to dial that back would be to have a conversation with your husband about it.”
It's the latest in the feud between one of America's most well known late- night presenters and the US President.
Kimmel was previously taken off air over comments he made on his show following the murder of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.
He returned after five years amid criticism of what some claimed was an infringement of freedom of speech and the free press.
ABC and Kimmel have been contacted for comment.