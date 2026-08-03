Donald Trump has told reporters he thinks he will have a "very good relationship" with the UK's new Prime Minister Andy Burnham, while stressing that Britain needs to tackle immigration and open up North Sea oil. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Donald Trump has told reporters he thinks he will have a "very good relationship" with the UK's new Prime Minister Andy Burnham, while stressing that Britain needs to tackle immigration and open up North Sea oil.

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The US President again heaped warm words on Mr Burnham, while stressing that the UK is a "bankrupt country" which is "sitting on top of gold". He made his comments after Mr Burnham left the door open for future North Sea drilling and confirmed he told Mr Trump “we can’t ignore” the resources there. Mr Burnham said he would “take a pragmatic approach when it comes to the North Sea”. Read More: Trump warns Iran it has ‘last chance’ to sign deal after peace talks denial Read More: Bankrupt Britain needs to tap into North Sea oil gold, says Donald Trump

Miatta Fahnbulleh has said the manifesto was clear there is scope to exploit existing licences . Picture: Alamy

Labour’s 2024 manifesto said the party would not issue new North Sea licences, but Mr Burnham appeared to indicate a shift in stance. Ed Miliband, who held the energy and net zero brief under Sir Keir Starmer and was a strong supporter of the election pledge, has now taken the Foreign Secretary role. His successor as Energy Secretary, Miatta Fahnbulleh, has said the manifesto was clear there is scope to exploit existing licences and that oil and gas are “part of the mix” – but would not be drawn on whether there are plans to go further.

Aberdeen offshore windfarm, Scotland. Picture: Alamy

Mr Burnham’s Government is also facing calls from the energy sector to approve the Jackdaw gas field east of Aberdeen and Rosebank oilfield west of Shetland. Campaigners have warned that doing so would break Labour’s election pledge. Consultations on the projects are due to run until August 10 and August 17 respectively, with the Offshore Petroleum Regulator for Environment and Decommissioning (Opred) due to make a recommendation to the UK Government after that. Mr Trump had already talked up a change in policy that he anticipated under Mr Burnham before the former Greater Manchester mayor took office. The US president, a vocal supporter of fossil fuels, has long railed against “windmills”. He lost a legal battle with the Scottish Government to stop a wind turbine development visible from his Aberdeenshire golf course.