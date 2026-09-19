According to sources, even some White House officials were unprepared for the announcement

US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office. Picture: Getty

By Sophie Clark

President Donald Trump has banned three national news outlets from the White House without warning for what he claims are their attempts to "constantly write or report fiction or lies".

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The president accused these outlets of reporting “FICTION and LIES when they’re covering the President of the United States”. He did not provide evidence for these accusations. Trump made this announcement on Truth Social on Friday where he stated: “I am proud to announce that, effective immediately, I am banning Fake News CNN, MSNOW …and Politico…from the White House as a result of their constant “reporting” FAKE NEWS!” One of the outlets has said this is “an illegal assault” on freedom of the press. The outlet said: “CNN stands fully behind our White House team and their fair and accurate reporting. We have a right under the U.S. Constitution to do that reporting without hindrance or interference from the government.” Read more: Trump claims US has secured permanent control over Greenland security Read more: Civil rights groups sue Trump administration over ‘voter intimidation’ fears ahead of US midterms

Reporters raise their hands to be called on during a news briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room. Picture: Getty

This is not the first time that the Trump administration has attempted to ban outlets from government briefing rooms. The Department of War, led by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, told outlets they would have to sign a pledge on only reporting approved material out of the Pentagon or risk losing their press passes in October, 2025. Hegseth has now said that he “fully supports” the President’s efforts to ban outlets from the White House, stating: “We are grateful these outlets already chose to self-deport from the Pentagon.” The US President did not provide details around what this ban would look like. He told reporters at the White House: “I don't want them in my office. I don't ⁠want them here. I would say the ‌ban would go as far as you can." He made this announcement whilst a group from CNN was on a trip with Vice President JD Vance, and a number of ‘banned’ journalists were still on White House grounds.

CNN Statement on White House access: pic.twitter.com/X0rMWFfueA — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) September 18, 2026