Trump ordered to give interview under oath in $10bn BBC defamation lawsuit
The US President is seeking substantial damages over the editing of a 2024 Panorama documentary about the US Capitol riots
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Donald Trump has been ordered to give an interview under oath as part of his $10bn (£7.5 billion) lawsuit against the BBC.
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The US President is seeking substantial damages in a Florida court over the editing of a Panorama documentary from 2024 about the US Capitol riots.
The documentary has faced criticism for giving the impression the US president had encouraged his supporters to storm the Capitol building on January 6 2021 after he lost the election to Joe Biden.
Mr Trump must sit for a deposition before the end of this year, a US court ruled.
Lawyer Charles Tobin said that with two months left on the timetable to disclose evidence “we still haven’t been able to depose the plaintiff”.
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He pointed out a date had been agreed upon of October 16, but that Mr Trump cancelled it due to a “matter of national importance”.
Mr Tobin said the president had actually been campaigning in Georgia, adding: “He was participating in party politics and prioritised that over sitting for the deposition.”
Judge Lett said Mr Trump must sit for a deposition by December 11 or face having his legal action thrown out – unless the discovery period was extended past December 18.
Mr Trump's allegations led the then-BBC director-general Tim Davie to announce his resignation.
BBC chairman Samir Shah apologised on behalf of the broadcaster over an “error of judgment” and accepted the editing of the programme gave “the impression of a direct call for violent action”.
However, the broadcaster is seeking to have the case thrown out, warning of the “chilling effect” it would have on “robust reporting on public figures and events”.
It has also challenged the jurisdiction of a Florida court to hear the case given the programme was never aired in the state or the US.