Donald Trump has been ordered to give an interview under oath as part of his $10bn (£7.5 billion) lawsuit against the BBC.

The US President is seeking substantial damages in a Florida court over the editing of a Panorama documentary from 2024 about the US Capitol riots.

The documentary has faced criticism for giving the impression the US president had encouraged his supporters to storm the Capitol building on January 6 2021 after he lost the election to Joe Biden.

Mr Trump must sit for a deposition before the end of this year, a US court ruled.

Lawyer Charles Tobin said that with two months left on the timetable to disclose evidence “we still haven’t been able to depose the plaintiff”.

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