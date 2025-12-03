More than 1.5 million migrants attempting to move to the US will be impacted by the White House's application freeze, the New York Times reports.

Trump first announced his sweeping ban plans last week, saying he would “permanently pause migration from all Third World countries to allow the US system to fully recover". Picture: Alamy

By Frankie Elliott

Donald Trump has blocked all immigration applications from 19 countries because of national security and public safety concerns.

More than 1.5 million migrants attempting to move to the US will be impacted by the White House's application freeze, the New York Times reports. A further 50,000 legal permanent residents from these countries will also be impacted, as citizenship ceremonies have also been temporary suspended by the White House.

On Monday, the Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, unveiled the plans for a “full travel ban” to stop people coming into the US from countries with “killers, leeches, and entitlement junkies". Picture: Alamy

And the US president is not finished there, with reports suggesting he is considering expanding the ban to more than 30 countries. His immigration crackdown comes as part of a mass government response to last week's gun attack on the streets of DC, where one National Guard member was killed and another was left fighting for his life. Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal, who arrived in America in 2021, was arrested and faces a first-degree murder charge. The ban will affect citizens from Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. Restricted access applies to people from Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela. "The Trump administration is making every effort to ensure individuals becoming citizens are the best of the best. Citizenship is a privilege, not a right," US Citizenship and Immigration Services spokesman Matthew Tragesser said. "We will take no chances when the future of our nation is at stake." A leaked Department of Homeland Security memo stated all asylum seekers attempting to move to the US will need to be vetted again.

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, is facing first degree murder charges. Picture: Reuters

The memo, first seen by the Washington Post, read: "This memorandum mandates that all aliens meeting these criteria undergo a thorough re-review process, including a potential interview and, if necessary, a re-interview, to fully assess all national security and public safety threats." Applications can now simply be blocked by the DHS using the broad definition of "inadmissibility or ineligibility". Trump first announced his sweeping ban plans last week, saying he would "permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the US system to fully recover". Writing in a Truth Social post last Thursday, the president said: "Only REVERSE MIGRATION can fully cure this situation." On Monday, the Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem unveiled the plans for a "full travel ban" to stop people coming into the US from countries with "killers, leeches, and entitlement junkies". Ms Noem wrote on social media: "Our forefathers built this nation on blood, sweat, and the unyielding love of freedom - not for foreign invaders to slaughter our heroes, suck dry our hard-earned tax dollars, or snatch the benefits owed to AMERICANS. WE DON'T WANT THEM. NOT ONE." The dramatic escalation comes in response to the D.C attack last Wednesday, where Guardsman Sarah Beckstrom, 20, died from her injuries in the fatal shoot-out at Farragut West metro station. A second Guard, Andrew Woolfe, 24, is still fighting for his life after being critically injured in the attack.

Andrew Wolfe, 24, was shot and seriously injured on Wednesday alongside Sarah Beckstrom, 20. Picture: Reuters