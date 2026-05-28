A buffalo, who went viral after its hair was compared to Donald Trump's, has been spared from an Eid sacrifice in Bangladesh.

The rare albino, weighing nearly 700kg, had already been sold to a ritual slaughter for the festival on Thursday.

Thousands had flocked to see the creature - which was named Donald Trump - and it's distinctive albino blonde fringe which resembled the US President.

But a Home Ministry official said on Wednesday that authorities had stepped in, citing safety concerns, following a surge of public interest in the buffalo.

Home minister Salahuddin Ahmed ordered the animal be spared and the buyer refunded.

He has now been sent to live in a zoo in Dhaka.