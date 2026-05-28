Buffalo spared from Eid sacrifice due to resemblance to Donald Trump
A buffalo, who went viral after its hair was compared to Donald Trump's, has been spared from an Eid sacrifice in Bangladesh.
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The rare albino, weighing nearly 700kg, had already been sold to a ritual slaughter for the festival on Thursday.
Thousands had flocked to see the creature - which was named Donald Trump - and it's distinctive albino blonde fringe which resembled the US President.
But a Home Ministry official said on Wednesday that authorities had stepped in, citing safety concerns, following a surge of public interest in the buffalo.
Home minister Salahuddin Ahmed ordered the animal be spared and the buyer refunded.
He has now been sent to live in a zoo in Dhaka.
A ministry official said: "At the last moment, the decision was taken to spare the buffalo from sacrifice due to security concerns and the unusual level of public interest."
Videos of the buffalo were widely shared online and crowds began to gather at the farm, with visitors travelling long distances to see its blond fringe and calm demeanour.
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Farm owner Ziauddin Mridha said the name came from his younger brother who spotted an apparent resemblance to the US President.
Mr Mridha added that the animal is unusually gentle and needs careful upkeep, including frequent feeding and regular baths.
In Bangladesh, albino buffaloes are rare and most cattle in the country are dark, making this one a standout during the Eid livestock season.