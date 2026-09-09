Speaking at an event ahead of the 25th anniversary of 9/11, the US President claimed that two firefighters picked him up off the ground near the US Steel Building close to ground zero 'right after' the terrorist attacks.

By Georgia Bell

Donald Trump has claimed that he was lifted out of the rubble during 9/11 and was carried to safety by firefighters.

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Speaking at an event ahead of the 25th anniversary of 9/11, the US President claimed that two firefighters picked him up off the ground near the US Steel Building close to ground zero “right after” the terrorist attacks. “I’ll never forget two firemen; we thought it was coming down on top of us, and two firemen, big, strong guys. And I’m not the smallest guy in the world," he said. Without specifying exactly when the incident took place, he said firefighters "grabbed me under the arm, said, ‘Got to get out of here." He said the heroic pair whisked him away because they believed the building was going to collapse on them. Read more: Trump ally Rudy Giuliani says Mamdani must skip 9/11 events as former NYC mayor embarks on rant against Islam Read more: What happened at 9/11? Tragedy remembered 25 years on

Trump claims he was basically lifted out of the rubble on 9/11: "Two fireman, big strong guys, they grabbed me under the arms -- 'got to get our of here!' -- and they literally lifted me up, and they started running with me." pic.twitter.com/63k48q7o4d — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 8, 2026

"They literally lifted me up" he said. "This is not easy to do. I’m big. They lifted me up, and they started running with me. I said, ‘Fellas, I can run myself.’ But they were amazing. But they thought it was coming down,” he added. Trump, who initially claimed he was “down there right after this happened”, later took to Truth Social to clarify that he was not at the World Trade Center “on the same day as the collapse, but shortly thereafter”

Donald Trump speaks outside the New York Stock Exchange a week after a terrorist attack brought down the World Trade Centers' twin in 2001. Picture: Getty

Speaking on the Ellipse outside the White House, Trump insisted “everything I said was exactly accurate,” sharing a TV clip of him speaking to reporters after the attacks. The US President has relayed the story at least once before, during a January 2016 campaign visit to New Hampshire. When asked for clarity on the president’s timeline, White House spokesperson David Ingle said he “was relaying his experience of a city reeling immediately after and in the days and weeks after the horrific attacks.”

Trump initially claimed he was 'down there right after this happened'. Picture: Alamy

He has spoken about what he saw on 9/11 several times before. In August 2026, he told Fox News that he watched the second plane hit the South Tower of the World Trade Center. “I’m watching, and I saw the second plane hit, and you saw that come, and you’re watching it, and it’s - because I watched the air patterns for years, and you, you know, you know where the planes are. They go up right up the Hudson River. This thing was coming right into the second building. And I said, ‘Wow!’ So I watched that happen,” Trump said in the interview, shortly after he said he watched the scene unfold from his midtown apartment. He also claimed he went down to ground zero on Sept. 12, telling host Trey Gowdy that he “worked long and hard” with a team of construction workers at the scene. He said: “I was building a building in New York, and I had a lot of construction workers. And I went down there very shortly thereafter. The following day - you couldn’t go down the same day, but, like, the following day, very, very quickly afterwards. And we worked long and hard, but it was just so terrible and so hopeless.”

President Trump also said he saw people jumping from the World Trade Center on the day of the attacks. Picture: Getty

In April 2016, while speaking at a campaign rally in Buffalo, New York, Trump claimed he helped clear rubble after the attacks. “These people were going through terror, and you know what happened? Everyone who helped clear the rubble - and I was there, and I watched, and I helped a little bit, “You didn’t know what was gonna come down on all of us,” he added. In November 2015, he told audiences at a campaign rally in Columbus, Ohio, that he watched people jumping out of the towers from his apartment in Trump Tower, which is four miles from Ground Zero. “Many people jumped, and I witnessed it; I watched that. I have a view - a view in my apartment that was specifically aimed at the World Trade Center. And I watched those people jump, and I watched the second plane hit. ... I saw the second plane hit the building, and I said, ‘Wow, that’s unbelievable,’” he said. In a phone interview in 2001, he told a local news station that he had spoken to someone that day who witnessed “at least 10 people” jumping out of the towers.

President Trump claimed he helped clear rubble during the days following the attack. Picture: Getty