The US President told reporters that they are looking to make a deal with their neighbouring island, which is facing the effects of an oil blockade

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media onboard Air Force One on March 15, 2026. Picture: Nathan Howard/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Donald Trump has warned the US could do "whatever we have to do" as he threatens a "friendly takeover" of Cuba, just days after a rare riot in the island nation.

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The US President told reporters that they are looking to make a deal with their neighbour, which is facing the effects of an oil blockade. There have been blackouts throughout the country due to a lack of power after critical oil shipments from Venezuela were halted when the US arrested the leader of Venezuela. Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said that no petroleum shipments have arrived on the island in the past three months, which he blamed on a US energy blockade. Read more: Starmer vows 'we will not be drawn into wider war' and UK working to reopen Strait of Hormuz 'as quickly as possible' Read more: Dubai 'arrests survivors of Iranian drone strike after they sent images of explosion aftermath to loved ones'

A woman walks past a poster of late Cuban leader Fidel Castro reading "Death to the invader" in Havana on March 13, 2026. Picture: YAMIL LAGE / AFP via Getty Images

Trump told reporters on Air Force One: "Cuba also wants to make a deal, and I think we will pretty soon either make a deal or ​do whatever we have to do. "We're talking to Cuba, but we're going to do Iran before Cuba." It follows suggestions from Mr Trump last week that Cuba may be the target of a "friendly takeover" before adding it "may not be a friendly takeover". On Saturday, a group of residents in the city of Moron took to the streets and partially destroyed the local headquarters of the ruling communist party. Authorities said five people were arrested during the demonstration, which was linked to the island's energy supply issues and access to food. The Cuban government said the "vandalism acts" were directed at the building, while a smaller group also threw stones and set the reception furniture on fire. Videos published on social media show that a pharmacy and a shop were also affected. President Diaz-Canel said on Friday his government has held recent talks with the US, marking the first time the Caribbean country has confirmed such speculation. He said the talks "were aimed at finding solutions through dialogue to the bilateral differences between our two nations" and that "international factors facilitated these exchanges". He said that Cuba, which produces 40 per cent of its petroleum, has been generating its own power but that it has not been sufficient to meet demand.

The Cuba-flagged LPG/chemical tanker Pastorita arrives at Havana Harbour on March 12, 2026. Picture: YAMIL LAGE / AFP via Getty Images