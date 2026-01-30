Trump was asked by reporters about the UK’s efforts to strengthen economic ties with China - a question that was met with apparent disapproval

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to Yuyuan Gardens in Shanghai, China this morning. Picture: Kin Cheung/PA Wire

By Danielle de Wolfe

Donald Trump has warned the UK that strengthening economic ties with China is a “dangerous” move, as Sir Keir Starmer enters the final day of his visit to the country.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivers remarks at a UK-China Business Forum. Picture: Alamy

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney visited China earlier in January as the two countries sought closer economic ties, reaching a preliminary agreement to cut tariffs on selected goods. Mr Trump later threatened Canada with a 100% tariff on exports if Ottawa entered into a free trade agreement with China, but Mr Carney denied any such plans. The US President’s comments come as Sir Keir concludes his visit to China. He will meet businesses in Beijing on Friday as he continues his push to bolster economic ties with China on the final day of his visit to the country. The Prime Minister will later travel to Shanghai before leaving for Tokyo to meet his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi for a working dinner. UK officials said the US was aware of Sir Keir’s trip and his objectives in advanced, and pointed to Mr Trump’s own visit to China expected to take place in April.

President Donald Trump met with China's President Xi Jinping in Busan in October last year. Picture: Getty