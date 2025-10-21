Donald Trump is reportedly demanding a $230 million (£172million) payout from the Department of Justice for pursuing federal investigations into him, sources say.

The second, filed in 2024, alleges that the FBI violated the president’s privacy during a search of his Mar-a-Lago resort in 2022, when he was accused of mishandling classified documents.

The first concerns the special counsel and FBI investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election, which Mr Trump went on to win.

He reportedly filed two complaints through “an administrative claims process” about the probes seeking damages for violations of his rights, according to The New York Times

The US President is said to be seeking compensation for what he has branded a witch hunt after he was federally indicted twice before his second term in office.

The outcome could face approval by one of his former lawyers - Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche - as is the case with settlements of claims against the department for over $4million.

Mr Blanche is a close Trump ally who has and previously defended him during his criminal trial in New York, where Mr Trump was found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records.

While he campaigned for the White House Mr Trump repeatedly accused the Democrats of having weaponised the justice department as it pursued federal investigations into him, claiming it was doing so for political gain.

He vowed retribution and-promising to seek revenge against many of his perceived political enemies, including former President Joe Biden.

Since winning the election Mr Trump has already revoked the security clearances of several officials who brought the New York case against him - meaning they can no longer access classified material.

Meanwhile, three of his political opponents have been indicted in recent weeks.

Last week, the justice department said Mr Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton should face charges for two offences totalling 18 counts.

It comes after FBI agents raided the home of Mr Bolton in the early hours of August 22.

Mr Bolton was told he faces up to 10 years in prison if he is convicted.

Former FBI director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James have also been indicted under Mr Trump.