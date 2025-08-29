Donald Trump hits small packages with fresh tariffs as duty-free exemption ends
The US has removed a long-running global tariff exemption, which means imports valued at $800 (£592) or less will no longer be duty-free.
From Friday, the smaller value imports will be subject to fees and tighter customs checks.
It is expected the decision will affect millions of shipments every day, and is expected to his small businesses the hardest.
Experts say shoppers and small businesses should be prepared for higher prices on goods and limited shopping options.
Last year, almost 1.4 billion packages - worth a total of more than $64bn - entered America without being charged duties, according to US Customs.
Trump's administration cited the use of low-value shipments to evade tariffs and smuggle drugs into the country as the reason for ending duty-free treatment.
The Royal Mail announced it was the first international postal operator to launch new services so people can continue sending goods to the United States ahead of the new customs requirements.
Since Thursday, August 28, Royal Mail customers have been able to use the company's new postal delivery duties paid (PDDP) services.
Iain Johnson, managing director international at Royal Mail, said: "We have been working hard with the relevant US authorities and our international partners to adapt our services in a very short timeframe.
"Our UK-based customers, whether consumers or businesses, can now send items to the US through all of our usual channels, including online and the Post Office, in time for the new customs requirements which come into effect on August 29.
"Now, with just a few exceptions, all goods entering the USA will attract duties which will need to be paid to the US Customs Authorities, a process that will be handled by Royal Mail.
"This is a change to the previous rules where all goods under a value of 800 dollars could enter the US duty free."