The US has removed a long-running global tariff exemption, which means imports valued at $800 (£592) or less will no longer be duty-free.

From Friday, the smaller value imports will be subject to fees and tighter customs checks.

It is expected the decision will affect millions of shipments every day, and is expected to his small businesses the hardest.

Experts say shoppers and small businesses should be prepared for higher prices on goods and limited shopping options.

Last year, almost 1.4 billion packages - worth a total of more than $64bn - entered America without being charged duties, according to US Customs.

Trump's administration cited the use of low-value shipments to evade tariffs and smuggle drugs into the country as the reason for ending duty-free treatment.

Read more: Axed US Fed Governor Lisa Cook sues Donald Trump over his attempt to sack her

Read more: Farage asked to intervene after Reform council boss bans local newspapers in ‘Trumpian’ move