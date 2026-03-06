Donald Trump has long denied any involvement or knowledge of Epstein’s crimes and appearing in the files does not imply wrongdoing

By Henry Moore

A fresh set of documents relating to sexual abuse allegations against Donald Trump has been released after it was revealed they were missing from the last tranche of so-called Epstein Files.

It comes after several US media outlets reported a slew of documents that contained allegations against Trump were missing from the full release of the so-called Epstein Files. The US Justice Department claims they were deleted after being wrongly labelled as "duplicative" - which meant the public was unable to view them. The DoJ has now corrected that apparent error. Donald Trump has long denied any involvement or knowledge of Epstein’s crimes and appearing in the files does not imply wrongdoing. Read more: Mandelson snubs US Congress as he declines request to give evidence over 'close ties' to Epstein Read more: US lawmakers vote to subpoena Attorney General Pam Bondi in Epstein probe

