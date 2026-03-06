Missing Epstein Files related to Trump allegations released after backlash
Donald Trump has long denied any involvement or knowledge of Epstein’s crimes and appearing in the files does not imply wrongdoing
A fresh set of documents relating to sexual abuse allegations against Donald Trump has been released after it was revealed they were missing from the last tranche of so-called Epstein Files.
It comes after several US media outlets reported a slew of documents that contained allegations against Trump were missing from the full release of the so-called Epstein Files.
The US Justice Department claims they were deleted after being wrongly labelled as "duplicative" - which meant the public was unable to view them.
The DoJ has now corrected that apparent error.
Among this latest batch are FBI interviews with a woman who alleged she was abused by both Epstein and Trump.
The woman told the FBI that she had been introduced to Trump by Epstein and the now president assaulted her during a meeting in 1983 when she was just 13.
FBI notes show she alleged the assault took place when they were alone in a “very tall building” in New York or New Jersey.
She told agents she bit Trump after he said: “Let me teach you how little girls are supposed to be.”
She then alleges he hit her and removed her from the room.
The woman also told agents she thought Trump “appeared jealous of Epstein, but at some point, they ended up on a level playing field”.
The pair referred to women as “fresh meat”, she alleges.
In a statement on Thursday, the White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, called the allegations “baseless.”
“The total baselessness of these accusations is also supported by the obvious fact that Joe Biden’s department of justice knew about them for four years and did nothing with them — because they knew President Trump did absolutely nothing wrong,” Leavitt said.