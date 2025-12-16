Donald Trump has signed an executive order classifying the drug fentanyl as a 'weapon of mass destruction' amid his ongoing 'war on drug cartels' in Latin America.

The US President’s decree places the opioid in the same category as nuclear and chemical weapons.

Citing the number of deaths the drug causes each year, Mr Trump said: “No bomb does what this is doing - 200-300,000 people die every year, that we know of”.

The order states that “illicit fentanyl is closer to a chemical weapon than a narcotic,” adding that its manufacture and distribution “threatens our national security and fuels lawlessness in our hemisphere and at our borders.”

Over 48,000 people in the US died in 2024 after consuming drug mixtures containing fentanyl, according to the US Centres for Disease Control (DCD).

The White House has also accused Latin American countries such as Mexico of failing to stop criminal gangs from smuggling the drug into the US.

Read more: Drug cartels use ships packed with disease-ridden dying cattle to smuggle huge quantities of cocaine to Europe

Read more: Venezuelan president tells Donald Trump: 'We are ready to defend our country' amid threats of US land attacks