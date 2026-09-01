President Trump has waded into the debate, telling reporters: "I always review every position. That's just one of many," when asked about the islands' sovereignty.

President Donald Trump speaks during a healthcare affordability event in the Oval Office at the White House on August 31, 2026. Picture: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Donald Trump said he was reviewing the United States' position on the Falkland Islands, just days after a senior Trump official threatened to oppose Britain's sovereignty over the islands if Andy Burnham does not increase defence spending.

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President Trump has waded into the debate, telling reporters: "I always review every position. That's just one of many," when asked about the islands' sovereignty. His comments come after a senior US official reportedly said that Britain will receive "special attention" from Washington in its attempts to get NATO spending up. Asked by the Daily Telegraph last week whether the US could change its position on the islands, a senior official responded that "nothing is being ruled out as far as options for encouraging the sort of burden-sharing that we seek". Read more: US Supreme Court allows construction on Trump's $400m White House ballroom to continue Read more: Trump threatens to ‘smack’ Iran after claiming US blew energy hub 'to smithereens' in AI video

Union Jack flying over the British War Cemetry on February 21, 2012 at San Carlos, Falkland Islands. Picture: Peter Hazell/Getty Images

A potential US shift was included among a range of options considered by the Pentagon earlier this year to pressure NATO allies it believes failed to support US military operations in the war with Iran. Trump did not signal whether the review would change the United States' position on sovereignty, which has generally avoided taking sides since 1982. The government has come out in defence of the islands, insisting that they will remain under British possession. A spokesperson for the UK government said: "The UK position on the Falkland Islands is long-standing and unwavering: they are and will remain a British Overseas Territory in line with the wishes of the Falkland islanders. "The UK is playing a central role in NATO and strengthening collective defence across Europe. "We are NATO's third largest cash spender on defence and the only European NATO member to commit our nuclear deterrent to the alliance."

President Donald Trump greets President of Argentina Javier Milei as he arrives at the West Wing of the White House on October 14, 2025. Picture: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images