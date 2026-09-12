The US president called the rising regional tensions a 'potential disaster'

US President Donald Trump spoke about the Falklands on his first day in Ireland. Picture: Getty

By Sophie Clark

President Donald Trump has told reporters that he believes he could settle the Falklands dispute between the UK and Argentina.

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Argentine President Javier Milei has rejected Britain's claim to the Falkland Islands. Picture: Getty

Mr Trump said the UK might not be willing to “travel that far” given existing domestic problems. “They have a little problem with immigration. They have a little problem with energy and then have some other problems they have to take care of,” said the president. The president then said: “I’m sure I’ll be called into that potential disaster, but if they do, I’ll probably be able to settle, settle it out. “But right now, you have two countries that are not happy concerning the Falklands.” Tensions were reignited over the Falklands when Argentinian President Javier Milei placed sanctions on companies exploring for oil around the islands, known as Las Malvinas in Argentina.

Argentinian footballers holding a banner that translated to 'The Falkland Islands are Argentinian'. Picture: Getty