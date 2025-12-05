United States president Donald Trump was unsurprisingly given the first ever FIFA peace prize at Friday’s World Cup draw ceremony in Washington DC.

Trump and FIFA president Gianni Infantino have formed a close bond and Trump has now been handed a new prize from football’s global governing body which recognises individuals who have made “exceptional contributions to peace and unity”.

The award is a hugely controversial one, with human rights campaigners having urged FIFA earlier this week not to hand the prize to Trump.

“Awarding this prize against a backdrop of escalating attacks on human rights and civil freedoms – including violent detentions of immigrants, crackdowns on freedom of expression, and the militarisation of US cities – underscores the increasing likelihood of the 2026 World Cup being weaponised for authoritarian aims,” a joint release on behalf of a number of groups including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International said.

He was handed the award as Heidi Klum and Kevin Hart gave way to British musician Robbie Williams and former Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger to perform at the World Cup draw.

