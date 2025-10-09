Donald Trump has been accused of mimicking the iconic image of President George W. Bush being informed of the 9/11 terror attack on New York.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio whispered in US President Donald Trump's ear during a meeting on Wednesday.

After Mr Rubio leans in, at the roundtable event, Mr Trump tells reporters:"I was just given a note by the Secretary of State saying that we're very close to a deal in the Middle East."

The image has come under fire on social media, with critics claiming the pair were attempting to recreate the iconic image of Mr Bush finding out about the 9/11 terror attacks in 2001.

In that historic moment, captured at an elementary school in Florida, White House Chief of Staff Andrew Card whispered to Bush, “A second plane hit the second tower. America is under attack.”

