Donald Trump sparks backlash after mimicking iconic George W. Bush photo
The famous image was taken as President George W. Bush learned of the 9/11 attacks on New York.
Donald Trump has been accused of mimicking the iconic image of President George W. Bush being informed of the 9/11 terror attack on New York.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio whispered in US President Donald Trump's ear during a meeting on Wednesday.
After Mr Rubio leans in, at the roundtable event, Mr Trump tells reporters:"I was just given a note by the Secretary of State saying that we're very close to a deal in the Middle East."
The image has come under fire on social media, with critics claiming the pair were attempting to recreate the iconic image of Mr Bush finding out about the 9/11 terror attacks in 2001.
In that historic moment, captured at an elementary school in Florida, White House Chief of Staff Andrew Card whispered to Bush, “A second plane hit the second tower. America is under attack.”
This comes as Trump declared a "lasting peace" in the Middle East as he signs executive orders securing a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel.
One commuter said it was "forced recreation".
Another quipped it was obviously "staged".
A commenter slammed the president, calling him "pathetic show off".
The US President said the ceasefire deal was a "momentous breakthrough in the Middle East, something that people said was never going to be done".
He continued: "We ended the war in Gaza and, really, on a much bigger basis, created peace, and I think it's going to be a lasting peace.
"We secured the release of all of the remaining hostages, and they should be released on Monday or Tuesday, and getting them is a complicated process."