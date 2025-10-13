The 20 living hostages held by the group have been are handed over to the Red Cross in exchange for 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

Donald Trump said Israel was entering a 'Golden age' of peace. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Donald Trump has declared today marks the start of a 'historic dawn of a new Middle East' in a speech at Israel’s parliament.

The US President said today was not only the end of a war but an end to an 'age of terror and death' and the start of a 'grand concord of lasting humanity'. He hailed the arrival of a 'golden age,' saying "generations from now this will be remembered as the moment things began to change...this will be the golden age of Israel and the Middle East."

President Donald Trump Israeli and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands after Netanyahu addressed the Knesset. Picture: Getty

Mr Trump said: “After two harrowing years in darkness and captivity, 20 courageous hostages are returning to the glorious embrace of their families. Twenty-eight more precious loved ones are coming home at last to rest in this sacred soil for all of time.”

Mr Trump’s speech was briefly interrupted by a heckler. Picture: Alamy

Mr Trump’s speech was briefly interrupted by a heckler with a banner demanding ‘recognise Palestine’ - with the President quipping ‘that was efficient’ as the individual was bundled out of the chamber. “This is not only the end of a war, this is the end of an age of terror and death and the beginning of the age of faith and hope, and of God,” Mr Trump added.

Hostages Return To Israel After Ceasefire Agreement Takes Effect. Picture: Getty

“It’s the start of a grand concord and lasting harmony for Israel and all the nations of what will soon be a truly magnificent region.” Speaking before Mr Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu declared that he was “committed to this peace”. The past two years have been “a time of war”, he said, before adding, “the coming years will hopefully be a time for peace – peace inside Israel and peace outside of Israel”.

Early on Monday, seven captives were handed to the Red Cross in Gaza City. The remaining 13 were handed over in southern Gaza by armed plain-clothes Hamas members without ceremony. They were driven through the pockmarked streets of Gaza, partially destroyed by relentless Israeli bombing over the past two years. The Israel Defence Force (IDF) drove the freed captives to Re’im military base in southern Israel, where their relatives were waiting. Some of the hostages were allowed to call their loved ones on the journey, according to images released on social media. Those released to the Red Cross on Monday include Gali and Ziv Berman, Matan Angrest, Alon Ohel, Omri Miran, Eitan Mor and Guy Gilboa-Dallal. It comes as Families and Tel Aviv residents gathered in hostages square with flags, banners and placards ahead of the release. Speaking on Monday aboard Air Force One as he travelled to Israel on Monday, Donald Trump insisted: "The War Is Over". The US President is set to address the Knesset - the Israeli parliament - on Monday, before travelling to Egypt to ratify the deal. Follow live: Hamas releases first seven Israeli hostages after 738 days in captivity

People react as they gather to watch a live broadcast of Israeli hostages released from Gaza at a plaza known as hostages square in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday. Picture: Alamy

The first stage of the deal, orchestrated by Donald Trump, will see 2,000 Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for the Israeli captives, who were kidnapped on October 7, 2023. The deal, which took effect on Friday, also called for Israeli troops to begin their withdrawal from Gaza. Trump went as far as to suggest he might visit Gaza one day in a speech aboard Air Force One. It comes as US president and fellow negotiators, Egypt, Qatar and Turkey, will sign off the peace plan in Sharm El Sheikh, joined by leaders from more than 20 countries. It comes as Middle East minister Hamish Falconer told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that the deal marked a "historic" day, with the government looking forward to the second phase of the deal. "The Prime Minister in Egypt will be rightly focused not just on welcoming this absolutely exceptional news, but on working on the really important questions in relation to what we're calling phase two of the 20 point plan. "That includes some really difficult questions about the disarmament of Hamas, the reconstruction of Gaza, ensuring aid gets in, and that's what I'm sure the Prime Minister will be heavily engaged in over the course of the day," he continued.

President Donald Trump walks over to speaks with reporters before boarding Air Force One ahead of his trip to Israel to ratify the peace deal. Picture: Alamy

"I find it very difficult not to be hugely moved by what we're seeing today," he continued. "These are historic moments. I will endeavour to play my full part, as will all the other members of the Government. "But this is really a moment to savour, particularly for those hostage families and for those Palestinians." The summit, co-hosted by the US leader and Egyptian president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, comes as part of efforts to secure the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that has been holding since Friday. Mr Trump, who will first travel to Israel to meet with hostage families and address parliament there, said he was “very excited about this moment in time” before Air Force One took off.

Release of Israeli hostages starts in Gaza Strip as those held are passed to the Red Cross. Picture: Getty

The Palestinians have been moved from prisons in Israel on buses and are currently waiting until all Israeli hostages are released before being freed. Many of those being held by Israel are children, while a large number are serving life sentences for violent crime. None are believed to have been involved in the October 7 attacks. Donald Trump will receive a "king's welcome" in Israel today, Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, former Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem, told LBC on Monday.

Military vehicles gather at the Israeli Ofer prison in the West Bank city of Beitunia ahead of the prisoner exchange. Picture: Alamy

"The welcome of a king because there's an overwhelming feeling here that if he, well, certainly if he hadn't pressured Qatar and Turkey, who are essentially the sponsors, enablers, funders of Hamas, and said to them, the gig is up, if he wouldn't have done that, that wouldn't have happened. "But also, again, he did it in such a unique style, he showed them a plate of goodies and said, look, this is what it means for you to be a real ally of America or, you know, trade deals and defence assurances and this is the liability of you, of you going with Hamas, of you keeping enabling Hamas." It comes as White press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, shared a snap from Air Force One, captioning it: "History in the making."

People gather at the hostage square in Tel Aviv ahead of the hostage release in Gaza. Israeli media reported that seven abductees were handed to the International Committee of the Red Cross on Monday morning. Picture: Alamy