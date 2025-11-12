Donald Trump will not attend his granddaughter’s LPGA Tour debut as she says he is busy “running the world”.

Kai Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump Jr and granddaughter of the United States president, is playing on a sponsor’s invitation this week at The Annika driven by Gainbridge event at Florida’s Pelican Golf Club.

The 18-year-old has committed to play college golf at the University of Miami, but first will spend this week mixing with the likes of Nelly Korda and tournament host Annika Sorenstam.

Asked about her famous grandfather, she told reporters at her pre-tournament press conference: “He’s not coming this weekend. He’s running the world right now, so a little busy.

“To me he’s just a normal grandpa. Always has been. I would just say it’s like having a normal grandpa. There is nothing different I would say.

“It’s pretty cool obviously, but to me it’s just normal.”