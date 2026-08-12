Donald Trump says he faced 'greater risk' on secret plane after being smuggled off Air Force One in catering truck
The operation was hidden from journalists as well as some White House staff members, who thought they were on the same plane as the US leader.
Donald Trump has said he faced a "greater risk" by secretly flying on a hidden military plane as journalists and members of his team remained on Air Force One amid fears of an Iranian assassination plot.
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The US president boarded the alternate military aircraft in Turkey during the clandestine mission in an operation that was hidden from journalists as well as some White House staff members.
As cameras in Ankara pointed at the old Air Force One model, Trump was allegedly shuttled minutes later to the smaller Air Force C-32A plane in secret via an airport catering truck normally used to load meals and other supplies preflight.
It came as members of the media and some White House staff remained on a “decoy” aircraft, despite the manoeuvre intending to deceive an Iranian assassination threat, US media reported.
Speaking out after the operation was revealed on Tuesday, Trump said he faced a "greater risk" by travelling on the second plane.
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He told reporters last night: "I think actually the plane that I flew on was at greater risk... I think it was at greater risk because that would be the plane I think that they would be more likely to go for."
Trump added that he was under instruction by the Secret Service, the agency that protects the president, to switch planes.
"Well, it's only up to Secret Service. I just follow what they'd like to do, so I go by Secret Service and the military," he said.
"I guess there was a threat out there. I didn't really ask too much about it. I get a lot of threats," Trump added.
Trump’s administration had said he departed Turkey on July 8 using the “former Air Force One”, and not the newer Boeing 747-8 that he reportedly traveled on.
He had been in Ankara for a Nato summit with world leaders, which came after fresh US strikes on Iran as peace talks to end the months’ long war broke down.
The manoeuvre meant that Trump’s actual location was hidden from the public, while many senior officials remained in the dark for hours.
Questions have been raised over the security of the Qatar-gifted aircraft, with Trump last month saying it needed further upgrades.
Last month, journalists and the public were led to believe the president was forced to switch aircraft at RAF Mildenhall following a request from the US Secret Service not to use the new plane.
He was seen to make an unexpected pitstop in Suffolk on Wednesday night after initially setting off from Ankara.
During the brief stop in Britain, Trump seemingly disembarked the older aircraft in order to board the newly renovated Qatari-donated jet.
The US Secret Service reportedly flagged security concerns following the breakdown of the ceasefire agreement with Iran, a nation that borders Turkey.
The C-32A carrying Trump flew to Britain and arrived at around 10:20 p.m. while the older Air Force One and media, arriving minutes later, the Post reported.
It was not clear, the paper said, how Trump was moved from the C-32A back to the older Air Force One.
Trump's traveling press pool reported he climbed down the stairs of the older Air Force One at 10:56 p.m. UK local time.
He gave press a peace sign but didn't walk over to talk to them.
He then spent some time greeting service members before walking to the new, Qatar-donated plane.
When asked for comment on the revelation of a secret flight on a third plane, the White House provided a statement from Communications Director Steve Cheung saying the Qatari-donated jet has been fitted with high-level security protocols that ensure the safety of the president and his staff.
"As the President has said recently, there are many enemies of America who have their sights on him, and we use every tool at our disposal to address those threats," Cheung said.
The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The new plane, with red, white, dark blue and gold livery chosen by Trump, is a Boeing 747 gifted to the United States by Qatar last year and refitted by defense contractor L3Harris Technologies.
It was intended to serve as a temporary placement while Boeing (BA.N) struggled to deliver long-delayednext-generation Air Force One planes.