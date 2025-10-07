Donald Trump has attacked activist Greta Thunberg calling her "a troublemaker" who "has an anger management problem".

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Monday, the US President said Ms Thunberg, 22, "needs to see a doctor".

A reporter asked Mr Trump for his response to Israel arresting and deporting activists that were travelling to Gaza with the Global Sumud Flotilla, including eco-activist Ms Thunberg.

Mr Trump interjected before the reporter had finished her question to say: "Well, she's just a troublemaker."

He continued: "She's no longer into the environment, now she's into this. She's a troublemaker. She has an anger management problem.

"I think she should see a doctor. She needs anger... if you ever watch her...she's a young person, she's so angry. She's so crazy. No, you can have her. You can have her. She's just a troublemaker."

Ms Thunberg responded to the President's comments with a post on Instagram that said: "I heard Donald Trump once again has expressed his very flattering opinions on my character, and I appreciate his concerns for my mental health.

"To Trump: I would kindly receive any recommendations you might have to deal with these so called 'anger management problems' since - judging by your impressive track record - you seem to be suffering from them too."

