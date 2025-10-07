Donald Trump attacks Greta Thunberg as 'a troublemaker' with 'an anger management problem' - as she fires back online
Greta was part of the Global Sumud Flotilla that Israel blocked from reaching the Gaza Strip last week
Donald Trump has attacked activist Greta Thunberg calling her "a troublemaker" who "has an anger management problem".
Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Monday, the US President said Ms Thunberg, 22, "needs to see a doctor".
A reporter asked Mr Trump for his response to Israel arresting and deporting activists that were travelling to Gaza with the Global Sumud Flotilla, including eco-activist Ms Thunberg.
Mr Trump interjected before the reporter had finished her question to say: "Well, she's just a troublemaker."
He continued: "She's no longer into the environment, now she's into this. She's a troublemaker. She has an anger management problem.
"I think she should see a doctor. She needs anger... if you ever watch her...she's a young person, she's so angry. She's so crazy. No, you can have her. You can have her. She's just a troublemaker."
Ms Thunberg responded to the President's comments with a post on Instagram that said: "I heard Donald Trump once again has expressed his very flattering opinions on my character, and I appreciate his concerns for my mental health.
"To Trump: I would kindly receive any recommendations you might have to deal with these so called 'anger management problems' since - judging by your impressive track record - you seem to be suffering from them too."
The comments come following the interception of an international flotilla trying to break Israel's sea blockade of Gaza.
The last boat, Marinette, had been trailing behind the rest of the vessels and was still sailing on to the Palestinian territory in the early hours of Friday, a day after the Israeli navy stormed 41 other boats in the Global Sumud Flotilla and detained the activists in order to later deport them.
Israel's foreign ministry posted on X that "the deportees were citizens of Greece, Italy, France, Ireland, Sweden, Poland, Germany, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Austria, Luxembourg, Finland, Denmark, Slovakia, Switzerland, Norway, the UK, Serbia, and the United States".
The post included photos of Ms Thunberg and other activists.
The interception of the flotilla led to large-scale demonstrations in cities across the world and large gatherings at airports to welcome deportees.
Several activists who were freed in the last two days have given testimonies alleging mistreatment by Israeli authorities.
"There was some dehumanising and violence and shouting," Roos Ykema, a Dutch member of the flotilla who was deported to Madrid on Sunday, told the Associated Press.
"But we got the European treatment," she added.
Her comments were echoed by former Barcelona mayor Ada Colau, who returned to the Spanish city late Sunday.
"We were detained in a maximum security prison where there was no rule of law, they didn't respect any of our rights," Ms Colau told journalists upon landing.
"But we know this is nothing compared to what the Palestinian people are suffering every day in Gaza."
Israeli authorities have strongly rejected the claims, reiterating that the activists' rights had been respected throughout their detention. Israel's foreign ministry instead accused one activist of biting a female medical staff member.