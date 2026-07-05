Donald Trump hails FIFA for ‘reversing great injustice’ over Balogun ban in World Cup
The White House reportedly made a direct call to Gianni Infantino to review the Team USA player's red card.
Donald Trump has hailed a decision by FIFA’s disciplinary committee to allow United States striker Folarin Balogun to take part in the World Cup co-hosts’ last-16 clash against Belgium.
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The Monaco forward, who has scored three goals at the tournament, was dismissed for his challenge on Tarik Muharemovic during the second half of their 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina.
But his single-match ban has now been suspended for a probationary period of one year.
Writing on his Truth Social account, President Trump said: “Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!”
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A post by the official White House account on X read “USA-USA-USA” followed by a bald eagle emoji.
The White House reportedly called FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who is a friend of Mr Trump's, to review Balogun’s red card, sports commentator Ben Jacobs reported on Sunday.
But FIFA sources told him it would not affect the independent decision from the disciplinary panel.
Team USA were not able to appeal the red card, but FIFA’s governing body is entitled to change its decision after review.
According to FIFA’s disciplinary code, should the 25-year-old commit “another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension shall be revoked and the sanction enforced without prejudice to any additional sanction imposed for the new infringement".
A FIFA disciplinary committee statement stated that: “By operation of Article 27 FDC, the implementation of the automatic match suspension for USA player Folarin Balogun is suspended for a probationary period of one (1) year.”
Fifa previously used Article 27 to clear Cristiano Ronaldo to start the opening games of Portugal’s World Cup after his red card against the Republic of Ireland earlier this year.
The Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) said in a statement that it was “astonished” at the decision.
The RBFA said that the suspension of the ban runs in contradiction to FIFA statutes governing the punishment for red cards, which carry a one-game ban “automatically.” The RBFA said it is “investigating all potential options.”
Balogun’s availability is a big boost for boss Mauricio Pochettino, with the 25-year-old just two goals behind the USA’s all-time top scorer at World Cups, Landon Donovan, who registered five.
USA forward Christian Pulisic said the squad learned the one-game ban had been suspended on Sunday on the bus to training.
He described the red card as "super harsh" and welcomed FIFA's decision."He's obviously super happy, man ... you want to be able to play in games like this", Pulisic said
Balogun will now play in the World Cup last 16 clash for Team USA against Belgium on July 7.