The White House reportedly made a direct call to Gianni Infantino to review the Team USA player's red card.

Folarin Balogun celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match between the USA and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Picture: Getty

By Katy Dartford

Donald Trump has hailed a decision by FIFA’s disciplinary committee to allow United States striker Folarin Balogun to take part in the World Cup co-hosts’ last-16 clash against Belgium.

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Balogun has been a key figure for the US at the World Cup, scoring twice in their 4-1 win against Paraguay. Picture: Getty

A post by the official White House account on X read “USA-USA-USA” followed by a bald eagle emoji. The White House reportedly called FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who is a friend of Mr Trump's, to review Balogun’s red card, sports commentator Ben Jacobs reported on Sunday. But FIFA sources told him it would not affect the independent decision from the disciplinary panel. Team USA were not able to appeal the red card, but FIFA’s governing body is entitled to change its decision after review. According to FIFA’s disciplinary code, should the 25-year-old commit “another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension shall be revoked and the sanction enforced without prejudice to any additional sanction imposed for the new infringement".

“Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right and reversing a great injustice,” Mr Trump, who received the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize last year, wrote on Truth Social. Picture: Truth Social / @realDonaldTrump

A FIFA disciplinary committee statement stated that: “By operation of Article 27 FDC, the implementation of the automatic match suspension for USA player Folarin Balogun is suspended for a probationary period of one (1) year.” Fifa previously used Article 27 to clear Cristiano Ronaldo to start the opening games of Portugal’s World Cup after his red card against the Republic of Ireland earlier this year. The Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) said in a statement that it was “astonished” at the decision. The RBFA said that the suspension of the ban runs in contradiction to FIFA statutes governing the punishment for red cards, which carry a one-game ban “automatically.” The RBFA said it is “investigating all potential options.”

Folarin Balogun celebrates after scoring a goal, which is later disallowed due to an offside during the match between the USA and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Picture: Getty