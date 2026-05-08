US president hopes the Americans will be okay after officials warned over the deadly outbreak

President Trump said he's worried about a hantavirus outbreak. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Donald Trump has expressed concern about the rat-borne hantavirus officials fear could spread across the world following an outbreak on a cruise ship heading to the Canary Islands.

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The US president is hopeful the American public will be ok as he awaits reports from experts on the risks the deadly disease poses to the US, adding his officials are "doing the best we can". It comes as two British nationals have confirmed hantavirus, with an additional suspected case of a British national on Tristan da Cunha, UK health chiefs said this morning. The MV Hondius cruise ship, which was badly affected by the outbreak of the deadly virus, is expected to dock in Tenerife on Sunday. Speaking to reporters on Thursday night, the US president said the situation is "very much, we hope, under control". But he admitted: "It was the ship - and I think we're going to make a full report about it tomorrow. We have a lot of great people studying it... It should be fine... we hope." When asked if Americans should be worried about the virus potentially spreading, Trump replied: "I hope not. We'll do the best we can." Read more: Rat virus cruise ship to be 'inspected' when it arrives in Canary Islands as passengers set to 'completely isolate' Read more: Man charged after 'threatening Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor near home on Sandringham Estate'

Health workers in protective gear evacuate patients from the MV Hondius. Picture: Alamy

The latest patient remains on Tristan da Cunha, a remote island in the South Atlantic. The other two British nationals remain in hospital and are recovering in the Netherlands and South Africa. British Passengers and ship crew not displaying any symptoms of the virus will be escorted by officials to an airport and returned to the UK on a free dedicated charter flight, the UK Health and Securtiy Agency (UKHSA) added. One British passenger, understood to be a 69-year-old man, was taken to South Africa on April 27 and is receiving care at a private health facility in Sandton, Johannesburg. Another Briton, Martin Anstee, 56, was taken off the MV Hondius on Wednesday and flown to the Netherlands to receive specialist medical care.

The ship is expected to dock in Tenerife on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

The boat left the shores of Cape Verde at 6.15pm UK time on Wednesday, Oceanwide Expeditions said, and is estimated to arrive in Tenerife in the early hours of Sunday but this is subject to change. The Foreign Office is arranging a charter flight so the remaining Britons on board the ship who are not displaying symptoms can be repatriated once they dock in Tenerife. Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, from the World Health Organisation (WHO), said two patients – known to include a Briton – remain in hospital in the Netherlands, and another Briton is in intensive care in South Africa. She told a WHO press briefing: “I am very happy to say the patient in South Africa is doing better, and the two patients in the Netherlands we hear are stable. So that is actually very good news.” The WHO said morale has improved on board since the ship started its journey to Tenerife.