Donald Trump, flanked by his loyal sidekick Robert F. Kennedy Jr and a few other men in suits, has solved the cause of the ‘horrible, horrible crisis’ of autism: women. Or more specifically, mothers who dared to take paracetamol during pregnancy, or vaccinate their children in one trip.

Having drummed up anticipation with a preview over the weekend, Trump finally revealed his masterstroke yesterday: it’s Mum’s fault.

As an autistic woman who has been gaslit by countless medical professionals, I’m so grateful to these men for clarifying that autism is not a neurodevelopmental difference, but simply the result of women not ‘toughing it out’ during pregnancy. Yet another thing to take to therapy.

The US President's latest world-saving achievements also include a ‘cure’ for autism that already exists: a cancer vitamin called Leucovorin (the very few studies of which show an increase in aggression for autistic children). He even told a ‘gorgeous boy’ in the audience he had a ‘big present for him in the back’. Who knew he was so passionate about children?

For Trump, science is an annoying, optional footnote that takes too long - even from his own advisers. Longstanding evidence is disregarded, such as the 70-90% genetic heritability rate of autism, or the exhaustive studies proving that vaccines are safe (and do not cause autism).

Studies that demonstrate improved awareness and screening are behind the rise in autism diagnoses are written off as fake news by the ‘establishment’. RFK Jr explained the ‘common sense’ behind this: there are no men his age with ‘profound autism’ banging their heads in public.

A recent study from King's College London found that 96% of autistic adults aged between 60 and 70 are undiagnosed. Or, they may not have made it to that age, seeing as the average life expectancy for autistic people is between 39 and 58 years old.

This will come as good news for Trump, who proudly declared his ultimate goal of ‘eradicating’ autism prevalence numbers to zero. This isn’t science: it’s eugenics with a spray tan.

The bad news for Trump is that simply wiping out an entire group of people based on inherent characteristics isn’t as easy as holding a press conference. Neurodiversity is as natural as biodiversity, and life is hard enough without the President of America declaring war on our existence.

I’m happy to consult with Trump to let him know my world-beating ‘solution’ to this crisis: acceptance. Accepting people as they are, even if they see the world differently than we do, could be what really makes America great again.

Leanne Maskell is National Specialist Coach of the Year, the founder of ADHD coaching company, ADHD Works, and best-selling author of AuDHD: Blooming Differently and ADHD Works at Work

