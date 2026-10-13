The US President took to Truth Social on Tuesday to speak out about rising prices globally after Houthi rebels targeted sites in Saudi Arabia

President Donald Trump talks to reporters before boarding Marine One on Tuesday as he denounced Houthi strikes in Saudi. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Donald Trump has accused Iran of 'purposefully' driving up oil prices ahead of US elections amid escalating tensions between Saudi Arabia and Yemeni Houthi rebels.

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Taking to his social media platform Truth Social on Tuesday, the US President said the Houthis were 'behaving very badly' amid intensifying attacks between the rebels and Saudi Arabian forces. "I thought they learned their lesson a year ago when we bombed the HELL out of them," the US President insisted. Rising tensions in the region stem from a reignited conflict between Yemeni forces - backed by Saudi Arabia, and the Iran-backed rebel group. It comes as the Houthis claimed that an oil facility near the Yemeni capital Sanaa was hit by Saudi Arabia in retaliatory strikes. Read more: 'In this new world, we should expect to be tested': MI5 chief warns of 'radical' new threats to Britain's national security Read more: 'We would know': Trump says he does not believe China and Russia are helping 'wonderful' Iran 'at all'

"I thought they learned their lesson a year ago when we bombed the HELL out of them," the US President insisted. Picture: Truth Social

It comes after Yemeni government forces launched operation “Dawn of Yemen” earlier this month, with the aim of recapturing Houthi-held areas and handing back control to the government. The Iran-backed rebels previously warned of their intentions to target Riyadh's airport among several other sites if Saudi Arabia followed through with its threat. Taking to Truth Social, Trump wrote: "The Houthis are behaving very badly. I thought they learned their lesson a year ago when we bombed the HELL out of them and, at their request, stopped. "They’ve been silent for a long time, but now they’ve emerged again, probably at the behest of Iran, which is a Failing Nation, with No Navy, No Airforce, the World’s Worst Economy, and 301% Inflation, in a very nasty way, hitting Saudi Arabia, and purposefully trying to drive up Oil Prices, probably prior to the U.S. Elections — NOT NICE."

Supporters of Yemen's Houthi rebels shout slogans during a rally in support of the group and to protest Saudi Arabia's accusation that the Houthis targeted Islam's holiest site of Mecca. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy