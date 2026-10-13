Donald Trump says Houthis are 'behaving very badly' as he slams Iran for 'purposefully' driving up oil prices ahead of US elections
The US President took to Truth Social on Tuesday to speak out about rising prices globally after Houthi rebels targeted sites in Saudi Arabia
Donald Trump has accused Iran of 'purposefully' driving up oil prices ahead of US elections amid escalating tensions between Saudi Arabia and Yemeni Houthi rebels.
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Taking to his social media platform Truth Social on Tuesday, the US President said the Houthis were 'behaving very badly' amid intensifying attacks between the rebels and Saudi Arabian forces.
"I thought they learned their lesson a year ago when we bombed the HELL out of them," the US President insisted.
Rising tensions in the region stem from a reignited conflict between Yemeni forces - backed by Saudi Arabia, and the Iran-backed rebel group.
It comes as the Houthis claimed that an oil facility near the Yemeni capital Sanaa was hit by Saudi Arabia in retaliatory strikes.
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It comes after Yemeni government forces launched operation “Dawn of Yemen” earlier this month, with the aim of recapturing Houthi-held areas and handing back control to the government.
The Iran-backed rebels previously warned of their intentions to target Riyadh's airport among several other sites if Saudi Arabia followed through with its threat.
Taking to Truth Social, Trump wrote: "The Houthis are behaving very badly. I thought they learned their lesson a year ago when we bombed the HELL out of them and, at their request, stopped.
"They’ve been silent for a long time, but now they’ve emerged again, probably at the behest of Iran, which is a Failing Nation, with No Navy, No Airforce, the World’s Worst Economy, and 301% Inflation, in a very nasty way, hitting Saudi Arabia, and purposefully trying to drive up Oil Prices, probably prior to the U.S. Elections — NOT NICE."
"Somebody should explain to them that I’m not running in the Elections, I’ve already won, IN A MASSIVE LANDSLIDE, but I’ll be there after the Elections, and I will never forget! President DONALD J. TRUMP".
It comes after Trump spoke with Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi's Crown Prince, on Tuesday.
He added that he may also ask Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to intervene in support of the Saudi's, after 13 people were killed in Houthi strikes on the country earlier this week.
That call took place on Tuesday, with Erdogan seen to strongly condemn the attacks carried out by the Houthis.