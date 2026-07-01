President Donald Trump playing golf last year. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

US president Donald Trump earned more than £30 million from his two golf resorts in Scotland last year, his latest financial disclosures reveal.

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The combined income from the US president’s luxury UK estates is dwarfed by more than 1.4 billion dollars (£1 billion) netted by his crypto ventures – an industry he has promoted while in office. The White House has denied any conflict of interest and hit out at critics. The massive 927-page annual filing for 2025 detailing the president’s extensive business interests and investments was released by the US Office of Government Ethics (OGE). It showed Trump Turnberry on the Ayrshire coast generated £23,640,577 in “hotel and golf related revenue”. Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire recorded an income of £6,738,799. Both properties were reported to be valued at more than 50 million dollars (£38 million) each. Read More: Clash erupts after Trump orders CIA and FBI chiefs to hand over 'spy list' of every US agent amid safety fears Read More: Trump's attempt to end birthright citizenship rejected by Supreme Court

Trump tees off at a new 18-hole course at Trump International Golf Links. Picture: Getty

But the filing showed Mr Trump earned most of his money from digital assets, while the White House itself declared the president had made US “the crypto capital of the world” through his policies. This included landmark legislation, known as the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stable coins (Genius) Act, which brought in a regulatory regime for a type of cryptocurrency pegged to the US dollar. The federal law was seen as giving legitimacy to the digital assets by moving them out of a legal “grey zone” and into an established system. According to the disclosure figures, Mr Trump earned 635 million dollars (£480 million) from the sale of souvenir-type “meme” coins bearing his image. This was on top of income from a cryptocurrency business co-founded by Mr Trump and his sons called World Liberty Financial, which included more than 520 million dollars (£393 million) from the sale of crypto tokens. The president also reported more than 80 million dollars (£60 million) in income from settlements with various media companies, including ABC, CBS, Meta and YouTube.

Trump-branded watches alone netted 4.7 million dollars (£3.5 million). Picture: Getty