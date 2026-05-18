Donald Trump has said he will hold off on a planned attack against Iran at the request of Gulf allies, who believe a deal to end the war will be reached.

But he warned that he had instructed US forces to prepare for “a full, large-scale assault of Iran, on a moment’s notice” in case a deal was not struck.

He said he had been told the agreement would be “very acceptable” to the US and would mean “no nuclear weapons for Iran”.

The US president claimed renewed military strikes had been due to take place on Tuesday.

It follows an ongoing stand-off between the US and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz waterway, which has tested the fragile Middle East ceasefire.

Writing on social media, the president said he had been asked by the leaders of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates “to hold off on our planned Military attack of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which was scheduled for tomorrow, in that serious negotiations are now taking place, and that, in their opinion, as Great Leaders and Allies, a Deal will be made, which will be very acceptable to the United States of America, as well as all Countries in the Middle East, and beyond”.

He added: “This Deal will include, importantly, NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS FOR IRAN!“Based on my respect for the above mentioned Leaders, I have instructed Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, The Chairman of The Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Daniel Caine, and The United States Military, that we will NOT be doing the scheduled attack of Iran tomorrow, but have further instructed them to be prepared to go forward with a full, large-scale assault of Iran, on a moment’s notice, in the event that an acceptable Deal is not reached.”

It comes amid reports Iran is discussing placing bounties on Mr Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Iran’s parliament is preparing to vote on a bill that would offer rewards for the assassination of the US and Israeli leaders, in the wake of February’s strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Ebrahim Azizi, chair of Iran’s national security commission, said on Monday that the body was drafting legislation entitled Reciprocal Action by the Military and Security Forces of the Islamic Republic.

It comes after Mr Trump threatened to issue "very strict orders" to “wipe [Iran] off the face of the Earth” if they attempted to act on death threats against him.