Donald Trump has defended the war with Iran as the US military said it has launched new airstrikes against Iran to "swiftly punish" the country's Revolutionary Guard after two American service members were killed in Jordan.

Trump called the deaths "a shame" but said the mission is still critical.

"They did it because they don't want to see Iran have a nuclear weapon," the US president said of the troops.

"And it just shows you how bad [the Iranians] are."

The U.S. said it had completed an eighth straight night of attacks against Iran after earlier announcing that two U.S. military personnel were killed in Jordan and another was missing ​following an Iranian attack.

Both sides have intensified attacks since an interim ceasefire deal signed a month ago fell apart last week, raising the possibility of a return to all-out war.

"The strikes are designed to further degrade Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and swiftly punish Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces who launched attacks against American service members in Jordan last night," Central Command said.

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