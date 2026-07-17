A billboard unveiled in central Tehran shows Donald Trump and members of his family above coffins draped in the American flag, in the latest public display of threats as tensions between Iran and the US continue to rise.

The image has appeared in Palestine Square, with the White House in the background, and is one of a series of state-backed murals directed at the US president.

It carries the slogan “Blood for Blood” and appears to threaten Mr Trump’s family in retaliation for strikes that killed senior figures in Iran’s leadership and members of their families.

Another mural, displayed recently in Enghelab Square, shows Mr Trump lying in an open black coffin, with the words “We kill Trump” written in Persian and English.

The latest image appears to include Mr Trump, Melania Trump and his children Ivanka, Barron, Tiffany, Donald Jr and Eric.

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