Mural showing Trump family with flag-draped coffins displayed in Tehran in chilling warning to US
It carries the slogan “Blood for Blood” and appears to threaten Mr Trump’s family in retaliation for strikes that killed senior figures in Iran’s leadership and members of their families
A billboard unveiled in central Tehran shows Donald Trump and members of his family above coffins draped in the American flag, in the latest public display of threats as tensions between Iran and the US continue to rise.
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The image has appeared in Palestine Square, with the White House in the background, and is one of a series of state-backed murals directed at the US president.
It carries the slogan “Blood for Blood” and appears to threaten Mr Trump’s family in retaliation for strikes that killed senior figures in Iran’s leadership and members of their families.
Another mural, displayed recently in Enghelab Square, shows Mr Trump lying in an open black coffin, with the words “We kill Trump” written in Persian and English.
The latest image appears to include Mr Trump, Melania Trump and his children Ivanka, Barron, Tiffany, Donald Jr and Eric.
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The mural is seen as a response to the impact of the war on the family of Iran’s late supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.
Khamenei was killed on 28 February in US-Israeli strikes, along with his daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law and infant granddaughter.Images of Khamenei and his relatives were widely displayed during his funeral earlier this month.
The wall in Palestine Square, on the side of a government building, has long been used for anti-US and anti-Israel messaging, with murals frequently changed.
Supporters of the Iranian government are known to gather there in the evenings, waving Palestinian and Hezbollah flags.
Some of the largest murals in Tehran, including those in Valiasr Square, are designed by the Owj Arts and Media Organisation, which is linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
Those displays are often used to oppose negotiations with Washington and to promote the Islamic Republic’s regional, nuclear and missile policies.
The new billboard follows a series of other increasingly threatening murals put up across Tehran in recent weeks as the crisis has deepened.