Trump threatens to attack Iran's underground nuclear site as US renews strikes
US strikes targeted Iranian military operations centres, maritime capabilities, aircraft hangars, drone storage facilities, and military logistics infrastructure
The US launched strikes on Iran for the 11th consecutive night, as Trump threatens to target nuclear facilities.
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US Central Command said the strikes last night were "designed to continue degrading Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping" in the Strait of Hormuz.
Air defences were activated in Tehran, Iranian state media said.
Explosions were also reported in the north-western city of Tabriz, the south-eastern ports of Chabahar and Konarak, and in the southern city of Bushehr - close to Iran's only nuclear power plant.
Donald Trump has said the US would soon hit an underground nuclear site near Natanz.
This comes as Centcom said US strikes targeted Iranian military operations centres, maritime capabilities, aircraft hangars, drone storage facilities, and military logistics infrastructure.
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Trump's administration also accused Iran of attacking "more than 30 commercial vessels" passing through the Strait of Hormuz over the past three months.
"The unwarranted attacks have endangered hundreds of innocent mariners and undermined freedom of navigation," it said.
They added the waterway remained "open for commercial vessel transit".
Iran has retaliated against US Middle East allies. Kuwait's army said in the early hours on Wednesday that its air defences were engaging with Iranian drone attacks.
Bahrain and Jordan said they had also intercepted drone and missile strikes.
Earlier, Trump said the next target would be Pickaxe Mountain, an underground facility where Iran is suspected of building an undeclared enrichment facility.
"We'll be hitting that area pretty soon, and very heavily," Trump said.
He added that he would not normally announce targets but "there's not a thing they can do about it".
Iran's Khatam Al-Anbiya military command said it would consider such an attack "as an expansion of war in the region".
They also threatened strikes on "all the interests of America, the allies and supporters", state-run broadcaster IRIB reported.
Iran and the US signed a Memorandum of Understanding in June to halt military operations and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. They also agreed to end the war over the following 60 days.
However, three weeks after it was signed, Trump declared the ceasefire "over" after Iranian attacks on ships in Hormuz, and US strikes in response.
The US-Iran war has cost Trump some $37.5bn (£28bn) so far - a rise of nearly $8bn since the last estimate in May, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth revealed.