US strikes targeted Iranian military operations centres, maritime capabilities, aircraft hangars, drone storage facilities, and military logistics infrastructure

Smoke rises from a fire following a reported strike in Behbahan, Khuzestan Province, Iran. Picture: Reuters

By Alice Padgett

The US launched strikes on Iran for the 11th consecutive night, as Trump threatens to target nuclear facilities.

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US Central Command said the strikes last night were "designed to continue degrading Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping" in the Strait of Hormuz. Air defences were activated in Tehran, Iranian state media said. Explosions were also reported in the north-western city of Tabriz, the south-eastern ports of Chabahar and Konarak, and in the southern city of Bushehr - close to Iran's only nuclear power plant. Donald Trump has said the US would soon hit an underground nuclear site near Natanz. This comes as Centcom said US strikes targeted Iranian military operations centres, maritime capabilities, aircraft hangars, drone storage facilities, and military logistics infrastructure. Read More: Trump ally warns Andy Burnham and Donald Trump are on course for ‘rocky relationship’ Read More: War in Iran has cost the United States more than $37 billion dollars

Military equipment targeted at an unknown location. Picture: Reuters

Trump's administration also accused Iran of attacking "more than 30 commercial vessels" passing through the Strait of Hormuz over the past three months. "The unwarranted attacks have endangered hundreds of innocent mariners and undermined freedom of navigation," it said. They added the waterway remained "open for commercial vessel transit". Iran has retaliated against US Middle East allies. Kuwait's army said in the early hours on Wednesday that its air defences were engaging with Iranian drone attacks. Bahrain and Jordan said they had also intercepted drone and missile strikes. Earlier, Trump said the next target would be Pickaxe Mountain, an underground facility where Iran is suspected of building an undeclared enrichment facility.