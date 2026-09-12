He will arrive amid what has been described as one of the biggest security operations ever implemented by the Irish police service

The US President will touch down on Saturday morning amid what has been described as one of the biggest security operations ever implemented by the Irish police service. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Donald Trump is due to arrive in Ireland this morning for a two day visit amid one of the biggest security operations ever implemented by the country's police.

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The US President is due to meet with the Irish left-wing leader Catherine Connolly, a long-standing critic of his administration. Mr Trump will take part in engagements in the Irish capital Dublin as well as at his golf resort in Doonbeg, Co Clare, which is hosting the Irish Open. Irish premier Micheál Martin said he looks forward to welcoming Mr Trump to Ireland and “discussing the many issues of mutual interest and reaffirming the strong economic, cultural and people-to-people ties between Ireland and the United States”. “His visit comes during a remarkable sporting summer for Ireland, and the United States and this weekend’s Irish Open at Trump International Doonbeg will be a fitting conclusion to an outstanding season of sport, and I hope we will see an Irish winner lifting the trophy on Sunday,” he added. He will touch down amid what has been described as one of the biggest security operations ever implemented by the Irish police service. Read more: Crypto-billionaire pardoned by Trump donates record £36m to Reform UK in bid to 'level the playing field' Read more: 'We'll never forget', says Trump, 25 years on from 9/11 attacks, and 'that's why we fight today'

Members of the Irish army perform security checks at Trump International Golf Links Ireland in Doonbeg, Ireland, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to the Irish Open Golf. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison). Picture: Alamy

He is expected to meet President Catherine Connolly, a long-standing critic of the US president, at her official residence Áras an Uachtaráin in Dublin’s Phoenix Park, before a nearby engagement with Mr Martin, the Taoiseach at the Farmleigh Estate. He will also attend a series of events at Deerfield, the residence of the US Ambassador to Ireland. A number of protests against Mr Trump’s visit have been planned. Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly said peaceful protest would be facilitated as much as possible, but there will be “no tolerance” for public disorder or attempts to impact “critical movements” of the US president.

He will touch down amid what has been described as one of the biggest security operations ever implemented by the Irish police service. Picture: Alamy

“We have robust policing plans in place and will arrest and prosecute those committing offences”, he said, adding that water cannon will be “on standby” but said he hoped they would not be needed .Ireland’s deputy premier Simon Harris will welcome Mr Trump as he arrives off Air Force One at Dublin Airport early on Saturday morning. Speaking ahead of the moment, the Tánaiste said the visit offers an “opportunity to mark and reflect on the deep and enduring links between Ireland and the United States”. “I am looking forward to getting a chance to meet again with President Trump following a brief engagement on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York last year,” he said.

Workers setting up security barriers at the main entrance to the Phoenix Park ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit. Picture: Alamy

“Ireland and the US have deep and enduring political, economic, cultural and historical links that transcend the administrations on both sides of the Atlantic. “There are clear benefits from high-level visits such as this as they offer an opportunity to engage on the deep economic relationship between our two countries which creates prosperity, jobs and opportunity for large numbers of people here and in the US. ”Mr Harris said Mr Trump’s visit will be an opportunity for the Irish Government to engage substantively as the US remains Ireland’s largest trading and investment partner. “More than 900 US companies directly employ 245,000 people in Ireland, while more than 200,000 people are directly employed by almost 800 Irish companies in the US,” he said.

President of Ireland Catherine Connolly. Picture: Getty