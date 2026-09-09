‘Why all of a sudden?’ Trump questions Britain’s trade ban with illegal Israeli settlements
The President said he wanted to speak to Israel to 'find out their thinking' before commenting further
Donald Trump has questioned the timing of the UK’s ban on trade with illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank.
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However, the US president appeared unusually reticent to comment further on the sanctions imposed by Britain, Canada and France, saying he wanted to first speak to Israel to “find out their thinking”.
The move, announced by Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband on Tuesday, has triggered a diplomatic row with Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and sparked domestic criticism.
Asked about the trade ban as he headed to a Republican convention in Texas, Mr Trump said: “Well, I’ve just seen it and I’ll be speaking to Israel. I’ll be speaking to them and I’ll find out what’s their thinking.
“I understand exactly what’s going on, but I want to find out why all of a sudden does that happen.
On Tuesday, Foreign Secretary Ed Milband unveiled a package of sanctions against Israeli settlements as he insisted Britain could not "continue to stand by' the destruction of the West Bank.
In unison with France and Canada, Britain will ban goods produced in the illegal Israeli settlements
On Tuesday morning Mr Miliband announced a fresh package of tougher sanctions on illegal Israeli settlements in unison with France and Canada, including a ban on goods produced there and an embargo on weapons exports that “materially” support them.
Announcing a major shift in the Government's stance, Mr Miliband accused the Israeli government of turning "a blind eye" to the "ethnic cleansing" of Palestinians in the West Bank.
Benjamin Netanyahu's government has retaliated by announcing plans to close the UK's consulate in Jerusalem.
The Foreign Secretary told Nick Ferrari on LBC: "We obviously thought in advance that it was possible that Israel would unfortunately and regrettably react."
"We couldn't continue to stand by in the face of this destruction. And that's why we did what we did."
Rejecting warnings that the sanctions could be anti-semitic or put British Jews at greater risk, he said: “British Jews, or Jews anywhere, should not be held responsible for the actions of the government of Israel. That is antisemitism, pure and simple.”
He added that the Government would “do absolutely everything we can to protect the Jewish community.”
On Tuesday, Mr Miliband told MPs: "The British government agrees that there is ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in areas of the West Bank - perpetrated by settler terrorists.
"And all too often, the Israeli government has turned a blind eye to this and worse, members of it have made statements and taken actions to support the forced displacement of Palestinians."
His comments mark the first time a member of the Government has accused Israeli settlers of ethnic cleansing.
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The foreign secretary told MPs that the government's objection was "not with the people of Israel, with whom the UK has unshakeable bonds" and the argument was "with the conduct of its government".
He specified that the sanctions would only apply to specific settlements, saying: "We will continue to support important and valued trade with green line Israel precisely because we support the two-state solution, including security and prosperity for Israel."
Along with the closing of the consulate UK representatives will also be expelled from the International Centre for Assistance in Gaza and Kiryat Gat in Israel and that British activity training Palestinian Authority forces in Ramat HaSharon in Israel would also be banned.
Foreign Affairs Minister of Israel Gideon Saar warned that "the message to any government that seeks to harm us is clear. Those who act against Israel, Israel will act against them, and they will lose up their influence and relevance in the region".