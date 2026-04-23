President Trump has given mixed signals on Iran’s participation, stating on one hand they were “welcome” but also stating it would be “inappropriate” for them to take part “for their life and safety”

Italian-US businessman and US Special Representative for Global Partnerships Paolo Zampolli looks on during his visit to Belgrade on April 21, 2026. Picture: OLIVER BUNIC / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

An envoy to President Donald Trump has suggested Italy should replace Iran at this summer’s World Cup.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Iran’s participation in the finals has been cast into doubt after the US and Israel launched air strikes on the country at the end of February, prompting retaliatory attacks by Iran on Israel and Gulf nations hosting US military bases. Paolo Zampolli, a US special envoy, confirmed he had floated the idea of four-time winners Italy stepping in to Trump and to FIFA president Gianni Infantino. “I’m an Italian native and it would be a dream to see the Azzurri at a US-hosted tournament." Read more: Trump sacks Secretary of Navy as standoff with Iran over Strait of Hormuz blockade continues Read more: Military reliance on Trump 'no longer tenable', says former Defence Secretary

FIFA World Cup Trophy is displayed during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on December 05, 2025. Picture: Mandel NGAN - Pool/Getty Images

“With four titles, they have the pedigree to justify inclusion," he told the Financial Times. It was reported that Zampolli’s suggestion came in part in an effort to rebuild relations between the US and Italy, which had been impacted after Trump criticised the Pope for his comments about the Middle East conflict. Iran is due to play three group matches in the US, starting with a clash against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15. Should Iran and the US finish second in their respective groups, they are on course to meet in the last 32 in Dallas. President Trump has given mixed signals on Iran’s participation, stating on one hand they were “welcome” but also stating it would be “inappropriate” for them to take part “for their life and safety”.

US President Donald Trump speaks during the NCAA Collegiate National Champions Day event at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 21, 2026. Picture: Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images