The President accused Jeanine Pirro of having 'choked' after she dropped the vandalism case against former Olympian David Hearn

Donald Trump has slammed his own US Attorney for D.C. after she dropped the prosecution of a former Olympian charged with damaging the recently renovated Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Donald Trump has slammed his own US Attorney for D.C. after she dropped the prosecution of a former Olympian charged with damaging the recently renovated Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

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Former TV host and Trump ally Jeanine Pirro admitted in court filings that the Reflecting Pool's damage was caused by a botched installation during the President's renovation. One-time Olympian David Hearn, 67, had been accused of vandalising the pool before Pirro dropped the case. Speaking in the Oval Office on Monday, the President reiterated that he believes Hearn had vandalised the pool - rather than accepting it was his renovation that damaged the Washington DC landmark.

Former TV host and Trump ally Jeanine Pirro admitted in court filings that the Reflecting Pool's damage was caused by a botched installation during the President's renovation. Picture: Alamy

He accused Pirro of having "choked" while speaking to reporters. The President had posted this weekend that he disagrees "100% with Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, on the Reflecting Pool". In a post on his Truth Social platform. "I don’t know what she was thinking? To me, it was a pure case of VANDALISM."

The renovated pool had quickly developed blooms of algae that tinted the water green, while pieces of the blue lining had peeled off. Picture: Alamy