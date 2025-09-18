Donald Trump claims Jimmy Kimmel’s show was suspended over ‘bad ratings’
US President Donald Trump has claimed Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night talk show was suspended because he "is not a talented person" and had "very bad ratings".
US broadcaster ABC pulled Jimmy Kimmel Live! from schedules after his comments about the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
The late-night comic made several remarks about the reaction to the assassination last week, including that "many in Maga land are working very hard to capitalise on the murder of Charlie Kirk".
Mr Trump told a UK press conference: "Well, Jimmy Kimmel was fired because he had bad ratings, more than anything else.
"And he said a horrible thing about a great gentleman known as Charlie Kirk.
"And Jimmy Kimmel is not a talented person. He had very bad ratings, and they should have fired him a long time ago.
"So, you know, you could call that free speech or not. He was fired for lack of talent."
The network reportedly pulled the show after several ABC-affiliated stations refused to air it, objecting to comments Kimmel made during shows on Monday and Tuesday.
"Jimmy Kimmel Live will be pre-empted indefinitely," a spokesperson for the Disney-owned network said in a statement to the BBC.
Mr Trump made the comments during a joint press conference with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer on day two of his second state visit to the UK.
Earlier on Thursday, the US president praised ABC’s move in a post on Truth Social, writing: "Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done.
"Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even (Stephen) Colbert, if that’s possible."
In an address to the audience during his show, Kimmel said the "Maga gang are desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them".
He also said "this is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone they call their friend" in response to a video of the US president saying he was doing "very good" after Mr Kirk’s death.
Many famous names, including Ben Stiller and Jamie Lee Curtis, have taken to social media to voice their concerns and speak of their support of everyone’s right to free speech after the suspension.
California Governor Gavin Newsom called the cancellation of shows and firing of commentators "coordinated" and "dangerous".
The Screen Actors Guild–American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (Sag-Aftra) released a statement saying: "The decision to suspend airing Jimmy Kimmel Live! is the type of suppression and retaliation that endangers everyone’s freedoms."
However, Kimmel’s comments drew the ire of Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chairman Brendan Carr, who told podcaster Benny Johnson they constituted the "sickest conduct possible" and suggested the FCC could remove affiliate licences if Kimmel was not punished.
Mr Kirk, who was a prominent political commentator in the US and ally of the president, was shot dead at a Utah Valley University event last week.
Tyler Robinson, 22, was charged on Tuesday and could face the death penalty if convicted of killing Mr Kirk.