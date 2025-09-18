US President Donald Trump has claimed Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night talk show was suspended because he “is not a talented person” and had “very bad ratings”. Picture: Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

US President Donald Trump has claimed Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night talk show was suspended because he "is not a talented person" and had "very bad ratings".

US broadcaster ABC pulled Jimmy Kimmel Live! from schedules after his comments about the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The late-night comic made several remarks about the reaction to the assassination last week, including that "many in Maga land are working very hard to capitalise on the murder of Charlie Kirk". Mr Trump told a UK press conference: "Well, Jimmy Kimmel was fired because he had bad ratings, more than anything else. "And he said a horrible thing about a great gentleman known as Charlie Kirk. "And Jimmy Kimmel is not a talented person. He had very bad ratings, and they should have fired him a long time ago. "So, you know, you could call that free speech or not. He was fired for lack of talent." Read more: Fury as Jimmy Kimmel show suspended 'indefinitely' after on-air comments about Charlie Kirk assassination Read more: Barack Obama warns America has reached 'inflection point' after Charlie Kirk killing

U.S. President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer hold a press conference at Chequers at the conclusion of a state visit. Picture: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The network reportedly pulled the show after several ABC-affiliated stations refused to air it, objecting to comments Kimmel made during shows on Monday and Tuesday. "Jimmy Kimmel Live will be pre-empted indefinitely," a spokesperson for the Disney-owned network said in a statement to the BBC. Mr Trump made the comments during a joint press conference with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer on day two of his second state visit to the UK. Earlier on Thursday, the US president praised ABC’s move in a post on Truth Social, writing: "Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. "Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even (Stephen) Colbert, if that’s possible." In an address to the audience during his show, Kimmel said the "Maga gang are desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them". He also said "this is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone they call their friend" in response to a video of the US president saying he was doing "very good" after Mr Kirk’s death.

Charlie Kirk, 31, was fatally shot on September 10. Picture: Getty